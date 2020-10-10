Ross Molony seals Leinster bonus point on first trip abroad since February

Benetton 25 Leinster 37

In front of 1,000 spectators at Stadio Monigo, Leinster held their nerve to record a bonus-point triumph over Benetton in round two of the Guinness PRO14.

Following six points each from blues fly-half Ross Byrne and his opposite number Paolo Garbisi, James Tracy touched down for the visitors on 19 minutes. The visitors subsequently leaked a try to Sebastian Negri, before a clinical James Lowe finish handed Leo Cullen’s side a 20-13 interval advantage.

Benetton continued to ask questions of the holders on the resumption, with Hame Faiva crashing over for an unconverted score on 48 minutes. A Leinster penalty try just shy of the hour mark was supplemented by a Byrne place-kick, only for Benetton to fire back once more through a Gianmarco Lucchesi five-pointer.

However, the blues kept their composure and Ross Molony crossed the whitewash late on to ensure their first trip outside Ireland since February ended on a high.

Scorers for Benetton: S Negri, H Faiva, G Lucchesi try each, P Garbisi 2 pens, 2 cons.

Scorers for Leinster: J Tracy, J Lowe, R Molony try each, pen try and con, R Byrne 3 pens, 3 cons.

BENETTON: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, L Morisi, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage; C Traore, H Faiva, T Pasquali; I Herbst, E Snyman; S Negri, A Steyn, T Halfihi.

Replacements: N Quaglio for Traore (52), S Ferrari for Pasquali, N Cannone for Herbst (both 54), G Lucchesi for Naiva (58), G Pettinelli for Negri (60), C Braley for Duvenage (62), E Padovani for Zanon (both 62), F Ruzza for Snyman (64), Zanon for Hayward (66).

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; R Baird, J Ryan; C Doris, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: T Clarkson for Bent (3-7), J O’Brien for Larmour (49), S Cronin for Tracy, C Healy for E Byrne (both 54), L McGrath for Gibson-Park (58), R Ruddock for Connors (60), Clarkson for Bent (64), R Molony for Baird (65), H Byrne for R Byrne (80).

Referee: B Whitehouse (WRU).