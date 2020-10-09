Garry Ringrose to captain Leinster as Leo Cullen makes six changes for Italian job

Leo Cullen has made six changes for Leinster’s first game out of Dublin since February, when Garry Ringrose will captain the Guinness PRO14 champions in their second-round game against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday (5.15pm Irish time)

Ringrose, who led Leinster to their 2020 PRO14 final victory over Ulster at Aviva Stadium four weeks ago, once again deputises as skipper for Johnny Sexton, who picked up a minor hamstring injury in last weekend’s opening-round 35-5 win over Dragons at the RDS.

Ringrose will be joined in midfield by Robbie Henshaw, making his first appearance of the 2020-21 campaign after Ciaran Frawley started at inside centre last week, Ross Byrne comes off the bench to replace Sexton as starting full-back.

In the pack, James Tracy takes over at hooker from Ronan Kelleher, while Ryan Baird replaces Scott Fardy in the second row and there are two changes at flanker with Rhys Ruddock giving way to Caelan Doris at blindside and Will Connors in for Josh van der Flier on the openside.

Andrew Porter’s hamstring injury means a place on the bench for academy and Ireland Under-20 tighthead Tom Clarkson with Ruddock moving to the bench as last week’s replacement back-rower Max Deegan sustained a knee injury. Baird’s promotion to the starting second row means a spot on the bench for Ross Molony.

Head coach Cullen is still without half a dozen longer-term injury victims with Dan Leavy (knee), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Dan Sheehan (cheekbone), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) all unavailable for selection.

BENETTON: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, L Morisi, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage - captain; C Traore, H Faiva, T Pasquali; I Herbst, E Snyman; S Negri, A Steyn, T Halafihi.

Replacements: G Lucchesi, N Quaglio, S Ferrari, N Cannone, F Ruzza, G Pettinelli, C Braley, E Padovani.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose - captain, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; R Baird, J Ryan; C Doris, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, T Clarkson, R Molony, R Ruddock, L McGrath, H Byrne, J O’Brien.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)