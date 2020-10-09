Garry Ringrose to captain Leinster as Leo Cullen makes six changes for Italian job

Johnny Sexton, who picked up a minor hamstring injury in last weekend’s opening-round 35-5 win over Dragons at the RDS is not in the squad
Garry Ringrose to captain Leinster as Leo Cullen makes six changes for Italian job

Garry Ringrose during Leinster Rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 13:22
Simon Lewis

Leo Cullen has made six changes for Leinster’s first game out of Dublin since February, when Garry Ringrose will captain the Guinness PRO14 champions in their second-round game against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday (5.15pm Irish time)

Ringrose, who led Leinster to their 2020 PRO14 final victory over Ulster at Aviva Stadium four weeks ago, once again deputises as skipper for Johnny Sexton, who picked up a minor hamstring injury in last weekend’s opening-round 35-5 win over Dragons at the RDS.

Ringrose will be joined in midfield by Robbie Henshaw, making his first appearance of the 2020-21 campaign after Ciaran Frawley started at inside centre last week, Ross Byrne comes off the bench to replace Sexton as starting full-back.

In the pack, James Tracy takes over at hooker from Ronan Kelleher, while Ryan Baird replaces Scott Fardy in the second row and there are two changes at flanker with Rhys Ruddock giving way to Caelan Doris at blindside and Will Connors in for Josh van der Flier on the openside.

Andrew Porter’s hamstring injury means a place on the bench for academy and Ireland Under-20 tighthead Tom Clarkson with Ruddock moving to the bench as last week’s replacement back-rower Max Deegan sustained a knee injury. Baird’s promotion to the starting second row means a spot on the bench for Ross Molony.

Head coach Cullen is still without half a dozen longer-term injury victims with Dan Leavy (knee), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Dan Sheehan (cheekbone), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) all unavailable for selection.

BENETTON: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, L Morisi, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage - captain; C Traore, H Faiva, T Pasquali; I Herbst, E Snyman; S Negri, A Steyn, T Halafihi.

Replacements: G Lucchesi, N Quaglio, S Ferrari, N Cannone, F Ruzza, G Pettinelli, C Braley, E Padovani.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose - captain, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; R Baird, J Ryan; C Doris, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, T Clarkson, R Molony, R Ruddock, L McGrath, H Byrne, J O’Brien.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

More in this section

A view of the Munster dressing room 19/1/2019 Second Munster player test positive for Covid-19 but province return to training on Friday
Andy Friend 29/9/2020 Connacht hope to reap rewards of flying visit
Ulster v Benetton - Guinness PRO14 Ian Madigan back in Ulster side for trip to Wales

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up