Connacht hope to reap rewards of flying visit

Coach Andy Friend and his management team set a target of eight points from their opening two games
Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 13:43
John Fallon

Connacht hope jet-lag is not a factor as they bid to maintain their winning start to the season when they take on Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade on Saturday evening (7.35pm, TG4).

Connacht are doing a day charter to Wales for the match, leaving the Sportsground at midday for the evening game which will take place in Newport as the Arms Park is being used as part of a Covid-19 field hospital.

Coach Andy Friend and his management team set a target of eight points from their opening two games and they are halfway to that having defeated Glasgow Warriors 28-24 in their opening match at the Sportsground last weekend.

As expected, Friend has only made a couple of changes with former Munster centre Sammy Arnold coming in for Tom Farrell to partner Bundee Aki, while up front Eoghan Masterson starts in a reshuffled back row in place of Paul Boyle.

Meanwhile, Friend has confirmed that academy product Niall Murray is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline after the former Irish U-20 picked up a serious shoulder injury against Glasgow.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan; J Adams, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, H Amos; J Evans, L Williams; C Domachowski, K Myhill, D Lewis, S Davies, C Hill (capt.), S Lewis-Hughes, O Robinson, J Botham.

Replacements: K Dacey, R Carré, D Arhip, B Murphy, A Lawrence, L Jones, J Tovey, G Smith.

CONNACHT: J Porch, P Sullivan, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wooton, J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: S Delahunt, J Duggan, J Aungier, U Dillane, P Boyle, S Kerins, C Fitzgerald, T Daly.

Referee: G Gnecchi

(Italy).

