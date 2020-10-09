Ian Madigan back in Ulster side for trip to Wales

Ian Madigan will play his first game for Ulster since the PRO14 final defeat by Leinster a month ago when he starts tomorrow’s game away to the Ospreys.

The former Leinster fly-half was not involved in the Champions Cup quarter-final hammering against Toulouse nor last week’s new season opener against Benetton, despite not being included on the injury list.

With Billy Burns still sidelined with a calf injury sustained against Toulouse, Madigan is Ulster’s third starting fly-half in as many games, with Michael Lowry given a rare opportunity at 10 in last week’s hard-fought 35-24 home win over Benetton.

Madigan’s return is one of four Ulster changes from last week.

Matt Faddes is preferred to Craig Gilroy on the right wing and there are two changes in the pack with Alan O’Connor and Marcus Rea replacing Sam Carter and Sea Reidy respectively.

Marcus Rea, 23, was man-of-the-match in his sole previous Ulster appearance as a replacement against Leinster 18 months ago but has suffered several injury setbacks since.

He starts alongside his brother Matty in the back-row for the first time.

Two Ulster players, including one senior squad player, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. A further round of testing took place on Thursday with the club still awaiting the results.

Ospreys go with an unchanged team from their 25-10 win in Edinburgh last weekend.

The Welsh region are coming off the back of their worst ever season since the competition was introduced and beating Edinburgh away, having won only two of their last 15 games last season, was a sign that they will be much more competitive in the new campaign.

Mat Protheroe, a summer signing from Bristol, scored two tries last week and will be on Ulster’s radar along with the pedigree of Wales stars Justin Tipuric and the remarkable 147-times capped international Alun Wyn Jones.

Ospreys: D Evans; M Protheroe, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; A Beard, A Wyn Jones; O Cracknell, J Tipuric (capt), M Morris

Replacements: D Lake, R Jones, M Fia, B Davies, D Lydiate, H Morgan, J Thomas, T Thomas-Wheeler

Ulster: J Stockdale; M Faddes, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, M Coetzee

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, G Jones, D Shanahan, L Ludik, S Reidy

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)