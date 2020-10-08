Second Munster player test positive for Covid-19 but province return to training on Friday

The second round of testing of players and staff at the province this week was carried out on Wednesday following a positive result
Johann van Graan’s squad will at least have one run out, Friday’s scheduled Captain’s Run, ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 21:22
Simon Lewis

Munster Rugby are set to return to training at their High Performance Centre on Friday morning, despite further PCR testing returning an additional positive test for Covid-19 from a senior player.

The second round of testing of players and staff at the province this week was carried out on Wednesday following a positive result returned the day before from Monday testing. Training was cancelled on Tuesday as the HPC on the University of Limerick campus was shut down.

The closure extended into Thursday as Munster waited for the latest results and another training session was lost but head coach Johann van Graan’s squad will at least have one run out, Friday’s scheduled Captain’s Run, ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Both the players who tested positive this week are asymptomatic and are self-isolating with the second case a direct link to the first, Munster Rugby said on Thursday night, adding: “Both players are being monitored medically and remain well.

“In consultation with public health the squad have been given clearance to return to training on Friday morning and will follow the scheduled plans for round 2 of the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.” Munster also reported that an academy player who has not been in the HPC this week, and was therefore not part of the PCR testing, had also tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting symptoms.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical Dr Jamie Kearns, said: “We have taken all necessary precautions this week by standing down squad training and carrying out a second round of testing.

“We are very grateful for the support from public health services and thankfully the processes we have in place help us mitigate the risk factor as we prioritise the health and safety of our players and staff.

“We look forward to resuming our training programme tomorrow.”

