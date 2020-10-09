PRO14: Munster eye Edinburgh after Covid-19 frustrations

Munster Rugby will have to go into their Guinness PRO14 Conference B clash with Edinburgh at Thomond Park tomorrow having potentially just had one light training session as preparation.

Head coach Johann van Graan was yesterday forced to cancel another main training session in the wake of a positive Covid-19 test for one of his senior players. Tuesday’s session had also been cancelled following the receipt of results from Monday’s weekly round of PCR testing.

The positive result for the player, who is asymptomatic, also sent six of his squad-mates into self-isolation as potential close contacts and all staff members and players underwent a second round of testing on Wednesday.

The results of that round of PCR testing were due back at Munster’s High Performance Centre yesterday but instead the province was forced to cancel its second training session of the week after it was confirmed that staff and players would not return to the HPC on the University of Limerick campus. Munster said there would be a further update once the full results were received but the wait for “full results” from the previous day’s testing continued into the evening last night.

Head coach van Graan will hope those results are in the hands of his medical department by this morning and that the all-clear is given for Munster’s captain’s run training session today as his squad readies to face the team that pipped them to the top spot in Conference B and denied them a home PRO14 semi-final.

At least van Graan will know he has skipper Peter O’Mahony available to lead the Captain’s Run, if it takes place. O’Mahony was yesterday cleared to face Edinburgh following a judicial review that deemed his sending off in last Saturday’s opening-round PRO14 win at Scarlets was sufficient punishment.

O’Mahony, one of eight Munster players named yesterday by Andy Farrell in Ireland’s 35-man squad for their final two Six Nations games against Italy and France later this month, was shown two separate yellow cards by Scottish referee Sam Grove-White, each of which was for reckless or dangerous play during the season-opening trip to Wales.

It was the flanker’s first red card of his career but he will be free to play for Munster this Saturday when van Graan’s side bid to make it two wins from two in their start to the 2020-21 campaign.

A statement issued by the PRO14 said: “The Judicial Officer, Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Scotland, found after referring to the methodology in the Disciplinary Rules and the application of mitigating and aggravating features, that the sending off was sufficient.

“The player is free to play.”