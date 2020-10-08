Daly and Keenan get Ireland calls for Six Nations finale but no Cooney 

Andy Farrell gave a huge nod to the future as he named six uncapped players in his 35-man Ireland squad for the final two rounds of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations later this month.

The head coach has also invited another four uncapped players, including soon to be Irish-qualified Leinster wing James Lowe, to train with the squad next week with an eye on next month’s four-Test Autumn Nations Cup.

The squad, to be captained once more by Johnny Sexton, includes uncapped Munster full-back Shane Daly and Leinster quintet Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Hugo Keenan and the Irish-qualified scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park.

Lock Baird and openside flanker Connors were involved in Ireland camps earlier this year before the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to the Championship with two rounds to go but for the other four, it will be a first experience with the national squad.

Leinster fly-half Harry Byrne, Munster scrum-half Craig Casey, and Munster lock Fineen Wycherley join Lowe and previously-capped hooker James Tracy as the players to join training next week at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown, Dublin as head coach Farrell begins preparations for Ireland’s home game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on October 24 and the following Saturday’s visit to Paris for the final-round game against France at Stade de France

“There has been a huge effort right across Irish Rugby to ensure that the professional game could return safely and that work is greatly appreciated by the national management,” Farrell said. “We have protocols in place to safeguard the welfare of the players and staff and are looking forward to completing the Six Nations Championships.

“We have two competitions to play in over the coming months but will focus first on a strong finish to the 6 Nations Championships.

“The return to rugby has not been without its challenges as some players have suffered injury setbacks and there has been limited playing opportunities ahead of a busy and exciting international window. We will be closely monitoring the form and fitness of players competing in the Guinness PRO14 over the coming weeks.”

Props Finlay Bealham and John Ryan return to the squad alongside scrum-half Kieran Marmion having not been part of the pre-lockdown training camps in the spring.

Marmion’s inclusion comes ahead of Ulster’s John Cooney and Leinster’s Luke McGrath, both of whom had moved ahead of the Connacht man last season in the chase to unseat Munster’s Conor Murray from the Ireland number nine jersey.

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns (calf), Munster wing Keith Earls (back), and Leinster wing Dave Kearney (hamstring) are injured while among the forwards there is no place for injured Leinster men Max Deegan and Tadhg Furlong or Munster loosehead Dave Kilcoyne and Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole.

Nor are there places in Farrell’s squad for Jack McGrath, Jack O’Donoghue or Devin Toner.

Ireland go into the rescheduled fixtures in fourth place in the Six Nations standings, one point behind Scotland and four behind both England and France, all of which have played an extra game. Having started his tenure as head coach with wins over Scotland (19-12) and Wales (24-12), Farrell’s side were outclassed in round three in a 24-12 defeat to England at Twickenham but there is still an outside chance to top the table.

Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs (16)

B Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), R Byrne (Leinster/UCD), J Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers), A Conway (Munster/Garryowen), S Daly* (Munster/Cork Con), C Farrell (Munster/Young Munster), J Gibson Park* (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), H Keenan* (Leinster/UCD), J Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), K Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians), S McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), C Murray (Munster/Garryowen), G Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), J Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) - CAPTAIN, J Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan).

Forwards (19)

R Baird* (Leinster/Dublin University), F Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians), T Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), E Byrne* (Leinster/UCD), W Connors* (Leinster/UCD), J Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), C Doris (Leinster/UCD), C Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), D Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), I Henderson (Ulster/Academy), R Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch),

R Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), P O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), A Porter (Leinster/UCD), Q Roux (Connacht/Galwegians), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution), CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon), J van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

Training with Squad w/c October 12: H Byrne* (Leinster/Lansdowne), C Casey* (Munster/Shannon), J Lowe* (Leinster), J Tracy (Leinster/UCD), F Wycherley* (Munster/Young Munster).