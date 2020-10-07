Ulster training suspended after players test positive for Covid-19

Ulster Rugby became the second province this week to have a senior player test positive for Covid-19, after its latest round of weekly PCR testing produced two positive results, it said on Wednesday night.

Munster announced on Tuesday that one of its senior players had returned a positive result from tests carried out on players and staff the previous day. The Munster player was asymptomatic and so too the Ulster duo, one senior squad member and one from the academy, who were announced following their tests on Tuesday.

Ulster Rugby said the players are now self-isolating in line with public health protocols, while five other players and a member of the province’s support staff have been identified as close contacts.

All group training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice pending another round of PCR testing of players and staff scheduled for Thursday. Dan McFarland’s squad are due to play Ospreys in Swansea, Wales, on Saturday evening in the Guinness PRO14.

Ulster Rugby Medical Director Michael Webb said: “Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures, including standing down training from today, and asking those who have tested positive to self-isolate immediately.

“We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved.”