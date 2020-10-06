Mounting Ireland injuries cause new headaches for Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell may have to wait an extra day before revealing his squad for Ireland’s last two rescheduled Guinness Six Nations games later this month, such are the injuries already mounting in each of the provinces six weeks after they re-emerged from lockdown.

The head coach could name his squad Wednesday evening for the October 24 home round-four clash with Italy and a trip to Paris to play France a week later but he may take an extra night to mull his options and who could blame him?

This is proving a difficult squad to assemble given the varying numbers of minutes accumulated by players since the August 22/23 restart and the knocks sustained with only limited pre-season preparation, initially when training resumed to complete the 2019-20 campaign and the short turnaround to 2020-21, which got underway last weekend.

Connacht played for just the third time since February last Saturday, having missed out on the PRO14 play-offs last month, Leinster kicked off for the sixth time in seven weeks at home to Dragons last Friday, while there are players such as tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and back-rower Dan Leavy who have not played since the restart, Leavy still working his way back from 18 months sidelined by a knee injury.

There was some good news on Tuesday as Connacht confirmed in-form centre Bundee Aki has recovered from a knock he sustained in the 28-24 win PRO14 opener against Glasgow Warriors. That provides the head coach with the rare prospect of a full complement of midfield options with Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, and Munster’s Chris Farrell, all available, as is Connacht’s Tom Farrell, although Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey missed his side’s opening-day win over Benetton last Friday with an elbow problem.

Would that were the case at fly-half where Joey Carbery remains a long-term absentee, Ulster’s Billy Burns sat out the Benetton victory with a calf issue and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was withdrawn early during Leinster’s win over Dragons with a minor hamstring injury, though it seems likely, the fly-half would be fit in time for the Six Nations.

Leinster, repeatedly the bulk supplier of personnel to the Test squad, have injury doubts over another tighthead, Andrew Porter, back-rower Max Deegan, and wing Dave Kearney. Munster loosehead Dave Kilcoyne has not played since the August 22 clash with Leinster and yet another tighthead, Ulster’s Tom O’Toole has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

There will be plenty of and/ors, ifs, and buts on Farrell’s provisional squad list and the coach will hope for a shorter treatment list when he sits down to plot Ireland’s four-Test Autumn Nations Cup campaign in November.

Eddie Jones this week named 11 uncapped players in England’s 28-man squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the final-round Six Nations trip to Italy on October 31 while Wales head coach Wayne Pivac named a 38-man squad containing seven potential debutants for both competitions in the upcoming and extended international window.

That suggests a period of experimentation awaits in their Autumn Nations Cup pool games against each other, Ireland, and Georgia, but do not expect anything similar from Farrell. A narrow escape against Fiji in November 2017, when predecessor Joe Schmidt sent out an inexperienced, almost scratch side to face the Pacific Islanders in Dublin, saw them scrape a 23-20 win with a late penalty from replacement Ian Keatley.

Farrell will not risk inflicting a potentially damaging experience on Ireland’s up and coming talents. Such deliberations will be delayed until after the Six Nations. For now, Farrell needs his best available and most experienced players. Even a day’s wait may bring clarity in that respect.