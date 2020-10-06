Wales include Irish-qualified Callum Sheedy in squad for autumn matches

Cardiff-born Sheedy, 24, also qualified for Ireland through his parents
Wales include Irish-qualified Callum Sheedy in squad for autumn matches

Bristol Bears' Callum Sheedy kicks a conversion during the European Challenge Cup game last month. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 15:23
Andrew Baldock

Uncapped Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy has been named in the Wales squad for their six-Test autumn schedule.

Cardiff-born Sheedy, 24, also qualified for Ireland through his parents and England on residency, and he represented England in a non-cap game against the Barbarians last year.

He has been a pivotal figure behind Bristol’s qualification for the Gallagher Premiership play-offs and European Challenge Cup final this season, starring alongside high-profile imports like Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau.

And Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has now handed Sheedy a first senior call-up, selecting him and his Bristol team-mate Ioan Lloyd among seven uncapped players in a 38-strong squad.

Pivac said: “It was about a one-minute phone call in relation to eligibility.

“He told me he was born in Cardiff, raised in Cardiff and he’s Welsh through and through, and I can tell by his accent.

He was very, very keen to represent his country, and his country is Wales.

“We’ve had some well-documented injuries in the 10 position. Gareth (Anscombe) is out for a year, Rhys Patchell is just back from a long lay-off since the World Cup. He’s played about 13 minutes of rugby.

Wales face a friendly against France in Paris on October 24, followed by the delayed Guinness Six Nations appointment with Scotland seven days later, then four Autumn Nations Cup fixtures, including games against Ireland and England.

Wales World Cup 2019 squad members Tomas Francis, Rhys Patchell and Jonathan Davies are all back after injury, but injuries sideline Rob Evans, Aaron Shingler, Tomos Williams, Owen Lane and Johnny McNicholl.

More in this section

A view of the Munster dressing room 19/1/2019 Senior Munster player tests positive for Covid-19, province announce
Andrew Brace 3/10/2020 Andrew Brace leads all Irish refereeing team for Challenge Cup final 
Eddie Jones File Photo Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up