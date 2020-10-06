Andrew Brace leads all Irish refereeing team for Challenge Cup final 

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 11:02
Colm O’Connor

Limerick-based Andrew Brace heads an all Irish officiating team for the Heineken Challenge Cup final between Bristol Bears and RC Toulon in Aix-en-Provence on Friday, October 16th.

Match referee Brace will be assisted by Frank Murphy and George Clancy on the pitch with Brian McNeice as the Television Match Official.
It will be Brace's first European final after taking charge of last month’s Guinness PRO14 decider.

Meanwhile, the vastly-experienced Nigel Owens will be taking charge of his seventh Heineken Champions Cup final, and his ninth European club decider in all, when Exeter Chiefs go head-to-head with Racing 92 at Ashton Gate on Saturday week (17 October).

Challenge Cup final: Bristol Bears v RC Toulon, Stade Maurice-David, Aix-en-Provence, 8pm.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire); Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (Ire), George Clancy (Ire); TMO: Brian McNeice (Ire).

Heineken Champions Cup final: Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol (4.45pm).

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wal); Assistant referees: Mike Adamson (Sco), Craig Evans (Wal); TMO: Ian Davies (Wal)

