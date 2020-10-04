Young Munster go top after big win over Crescent

UCC and Nenagh Ormond also posted big scores
Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 14:08
Dave Mervyn

All-Ireland League

UCC, Young Munster and Nenagh Ormond all posted big scores in the second round of the Energia Community Series, with ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane playing a central role in UCC's first Munster Conference 1 win.

Facing a young, injury-hit Shannon side, the Cork students emphasised their Division 1A status with a 61-15 bonus point victory. Lock Brendan McSorley and Rob Hedderman scored two tries each, with the hosts' nine-try haul also including efforts from Bohane and 17-point out-half James Taylor.

Welsh back rower Huw Worthington crossed twice as Young Munster overwhelmed Old Crescent 54-7 to move to the top of the table. The Garryowen v Cork Constitution game was cancelled due to a Covid-19 situation.

Trinity talent Rob Russell was in superb form with a 23-point haul in their hard-fought 28-22 Leinster Conference 1 win over Naas. The 21-year-old full-back scored two tries, landed five successful kicks and also had a hand in centre Luis Faria's second-half breakaway try.

Despite a stirring comeback, Old Wesley lost 29-27 to Lansdowne whose well-oiled maul supplied hooker Paddy Nixon with two debut tries. Replacement Dan O'Donovan powered over in the 66th minute to guide UCD to an opening 22-15 victory over Old Belvedere.

City of Armagh struck in injury-time to beat Ballynahinch 22-21 in a thrilling Ulster Conference 1 tie. Flanker Barry Finn forced his way over, setting up Cormac Fox to kick the winning conversion.

Sligo continued their impressive start to the Connacht campaign, going top thanks to a 25-15 triumph over Galwegians. Connacht Schools starlets Hubert Gilvarry scorched over for the best of the tries, having brilliantly combined with Kiwi Calum Goddard.

Buccaneers opened their win account, a late Eoin O'Reilly try confirming their 24-14 success in Ballina. Ireland Sevens international Mick McGrath helped Malahide get the better of Enniscorthy (29-15) in Leinster's second tier.

New Munster Conference 2 leaders Nenagh scored nine tries and 55 points against Midleton with Nicky Irwin and Kevin O'Flaherty both touching down twice.

