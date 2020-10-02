PRO 14: Another easy night for defending champions Leinster

PRO14: Leinster 35 Dragons 5

Leo Cullen named an experimental Leinster team for the visit of Dragons to the RDS, but he will have learned very little from another routine Guinness PRO14 win for the reigning champions on the opening night of the new season.

With plenty of questions hanging over the province given the manner of their recent Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Saracens, the Leinster head coach named Ciarán Frawley in a second-playmaker role and Hugo Keenan moved into full-back, with Jordan Larmour relocated to the wing.

Unfortunately Frawley’s evening barely lasted ten minutes, the 22-year-old removed for a HIA after coming off second-best in a collision with Jamie Roberts.

Captain Johnny Sexton didn’t last much longer, leaving the action to ice his leg after just 24 minutes.

By that stage it was already game over, a sweetly-struck Garry Ringrose conversion pushing Leinster out to a 14-0 lead.

It was one-way traffic long before Ringrose had crossed for Leinster’s first try of the evening, putting the finishing touch to a patient couple of phases which also saw Roberts yellow-carded for a high tackle on Tommy O’Brien. Sexton was at the heart of their second, firing a wonderful pass out to Larmour who managed to hold off three tackles on his way to the line.

A highly-efficient first half performance was capped when Lowe found himself last in line after a string of smart, quick passes right under the nose of the Dragons defensive line.

At half-time the scoreboard read Leinster 21 Dragons 0. Business as usual.

It took Leinster just 15 minutes to secure the bonus point after the restart, Lowe beating two men to dive over in the corner. As Cullen emptied his bench the visitors finally managed to get a sniff of the line, and an airbound Ashton Hewitt produced the try of the night when he somehow managed to touch down as Josh van der Flier crashed into him from the side. It was a rare moment of quality from Dragons.

The hosts instantly responded with try number five as the dynamic Ryan Baird picked the ball from the back of a lineout and burst clear.

It has long been clear that nights like this don’t make or break their season, but after the disappointment of their European exit, Leinster will just be happy to be back to winning ways.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley (T O’Brien, 11 HIA), J Lowe; J Sexton - captain (R Byrne, 24), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 68); E Byrne (C Healy, 50), R Kelleher (S Cronin, 50), M Bent (A Porter, 50) (M Bent 75); S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan (M Deegan, 50) (R Baird, 63).

Yellow card: R Ruddock, 77mins

DRAGONS: W Talbot-Davies (J Lewis, 50); J Holmes, N Tompkins, J Roberts (A Warren, 73), A Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams - captain (T Knoyle, 68); B Harris (C Maguire, 63), E Dee (R Hibbard, 72), A Jarvis (L Fairbrother HT); J Davies, J Maksymiw (M Screech, 50); A Wainwright, H Keddie (T Basham, 65), R Moriarty.

Yellow card: Roberts, 19mins

Referee: A Piardi (FIR)