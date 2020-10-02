PRO14: Subdued Ulster start season with bonus point win

PRO 14: Ulster 35 Benetton 24

A subdued, strange atmosphere at Kingspan Stadium was the backdrop to Ulster’s low-key opening round PRO14 win over Benetton in Belfast.

A crowd of 600 were allowed in as part of an approved trial for the safe return of spectators as Ulster returned to their home venue for the first time since February.

Having had the benefit of knockout rugby in recent weeks, Ulster started better and will be pleased with the bonus-point five-try win.

The Italian visitors perhaps deserved more than they got, a bonus point at least, having managed 17 points in a row to briefly take the lead early in the second half, with an accomplished display by new fly-half Paolo Garbisi.

However those PRO14 and Champions Cup games against Edinburgh, Leinster and Toulouse gave Ulster an edge early on and they started and finished strongly. They raced into a 21-7 lead with young homegrown talents James Hume, Stewart Moore – on his first senior start – and Michael Lowry all crossing.

Hume read John Cooney’s grubber kick and showed great awareness and acceleration to finish before Stockdale’s release pass inside to Moore saw Ulster race into a 14-0 lead.

However Benetton’s physicality gave them a foothold in the game in the second quarter. After Federico Ruzza’s try they warmed to their task and the sin-binning of Jacob Stockdale was another momentum-changer.

With Ulster down to 14 players, Benetton showed a lot of invention and ambition to play outside and they levelled it up at 21-apiece at half time.

A brilliant counterattack allowed Braam Steyn to add to lock Federico Ruzza’s early try and just before the interval young Benetton fly-half Paolo Garbisi deservedly brought the visitors level.

Garbisi’s 47th minute penalty put Benetton in the lead for the first time at 24-21, but Marcell Coetzee delivered a perfect reposte.

The maul was well oiled all night and standing at first receiver, there was no way the burly South African was going to be stopped at close range to put Ulster 28-24 in front and the all-important fourth try. Replacement hooker Adam McBurney added a late fifth.

Ulster: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; M Lowry, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; S Carter, I Henderson – capt; M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee

Replacements: A McBurney, G Milasinovich, E O’Sullivan, A O’Connor, D McCann, A Mathewson, B Johnston, L Ludik

Benetton: J Hayward; I Ratuva, J Ignacio, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage – capt; C Traore, E Faiva, M Riccioni; M Lazzaroni, F Ruzza; S Negri, B Steyn, T Halafihi

b G Lucchesi, N Quaglio, S Ferrari, N Cannone, E Snyman, G Pettinelli, C Braley, E Padovani

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)