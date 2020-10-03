Munster performance analyst George Murray: 'Johann likes to see me as a kind of a fixer'

There will no doubt be regular sightings of Johann van Graan during Munster’s season-opening trip to Guinness PRO14 rivals Scarlets this afternoon.

There he will be, up in the away coaches’ box at Parc y Scarlets, keeping an eye on proceedings below as his players strive to get the latest bid for silverware off to a winning start.

Almost certainly within close proximity to the head coach will be George Murray, Munster’s lead performance analyst with his head buried in a laptop, doing what he does best and watching the previous play, analysing it from various angles, reducing the video of what he finds pertinent into clip form and relaying his findings to the coaches to act upon.

Murray has been doing this for 20 years, first with Leinster when the technology available to him was five VHS recorders and since 2002 at Munster, serving a procession of head coaches all trying to find the extra one per cent additions that can turn their team into contenders.

Murray’s job is to make that search easier, to analyse opposition weaknesses, pinpoint performance problems and deliver the solutions in easily digestible morsels for the rolling cast of coaches and players, van Graan being the latest in the long line of head coaches he has served.

“Johann likes to see me as a kind of a fixer for want of a better way to describe it, to look at things off the ball, to look back at things on the monitor,” Murray told the Irish Examiner this week.

“When the coaches are thinking about a substitution or thinking about the next play, my eyes need to be looking retrospectively at the footage and maybe coming up with a solution based on an issue we may be having. When the time is right within a game, whether it’s immediately or during the next stop in play, I want to have some video footage actually referencing a point, showing that to coaches and giving my opinion based on that.”

Regular observers of van Graan may have detected a little tetchiness beneath the calm and measured demeanour for a moment during his pre-game media session this week.

It came when the subject of his side’s 13-3 Guinness PRO14 semi-final loss to Leinster last month came up for discussion. It was a performance that infuriated many critics for Munster’s inability to land a punch on their old rivals having run them ragged for long periods in a regular-season game just two weeks earlier and the apparent absence of a Plan B when the men in red kept running into a blue brick wall.

The criticism did not go unnoticed but van Graan inferred there was nothing wrong with Munster’s gameplan, that it was similar to that adopted by both Ulster and Saracens in subsequent weeks and rather it was Munster’s failure to execute properly. Every inch of the semi-final footage Murray has digested endorses van Graan’s view.

“Obviously we have a strength within our kicking game and our aerial game and a large part of winning tight games is the ability to kick effectively. That’s been proven for the last number of years, that teams who kick effectively and kick actually more often (than the opposition) are winning high-performance games.

“Unfortunately in the Leinster game, the weather that came in before the game actually made the ball like a bar of soap. You don’t always see that on television but both teams were struggling to handle the ball in the early part of that game. That was probably a perfect storm for both teams ending up kicking the ball an awful lot.

“So gameplans change with that adaptability and although it might look pretty ugly at times for people looking in and seeing that situation but within the life of that game, there was a lot of reward coming from the kicking game for both sides and players will feed on that.

“They’re tight games, won or lost on small opportunities and Leinster took their opportunities and we didn’t in certain parts of the game. If the weather was different, the dynamic and the outlook of the game may have been very different but you’ve got to go with the punches and particularly in that scenario, the ball was particularly hard to handle for long phases.

Both teams, when they did hold it for long phases, particularly in their own half, they were inevitably coming up on the negative end of territory or outcome.

“So you’ve got to know your strengths and there’s only a handful of teams in the world who play a very, very different way by holding the ball for very long periods and some have had success but the vast majority have not had success.

“We certainly don’t gear our game by numbers, that’s not the case. We’ve got to see where our strengths are and we value that at training and after every game we measure that and make sure that we’re accountable for our own high-performance standards.

“We didn’t reach that against Leinster so we’re accountable to ourselves in that. When we perform to our metrics and from what we see as a coaching group, we believe we can beat anybody.”

The challenge for Munster has been set once more.