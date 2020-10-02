Connacht bid to start season on a high

Connacht will welcome 200 spectators back to the Sportsground on Saturday as a strong side named by Andy Friend opens their 2020-21 Guinness PRO14 season with a visit from a Glasgow Warriors squad boasting 17 internationals (5:15pm).

Connacht’s first game at the Galway venue since February will see the westerners attempt to recreate the sizzling attacking display that accounted for Ulster at Aviva Stadium on August 23 when the 2019-20 restarted after lockdown.

Head coach Friend lost full-back Tiernan O’Halloran to a hip injury in training this week while wing Matt Healy (calf) and centre Peter Robb (groin) are not due back to training after their injuries until next week, so the Australian has named the same backline that faced Ulster six weeks ago. It will be anchored by Ireland international trio Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki. Aki will partner Tom Farrell in midfield with a back three comprising John Porch at full-back with Peter O’Sullivan and Munster loanee Alex Wootton on the wings.

Jarrad Butler starts his third season as Connacht captain from blindside flanker with former Munster forward Conor Oliver starting at openside and Paul Boyle at No.8. Quinn Roux and Gavin Thornbury are the starting locks with Ultan Dillane having suffered a head injury in last weekend’s A game against Munster in Limerick, a second pre-season defeat to the same opposition in as many weeks.

“There’s no hiding the fact that last weekend’s Eagles game was very disappointing and we’re keen to quickly move on from it,” Friend said of the A team performance. “That said, the spirit and energy at training has been really positive all week and there’s always a sense of excitement when you start a new season. If this squad can produce what I know they’re capable of, I know we’ve a great chance of picking up a win."

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan, T Farrell, B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; J Butler - captain, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: J Murphy, J Duggan, J Aungier, N Murray, S Masterson, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: H Jones; T Seymour, N Grigg, S McDowall, R Nairn; A Hastings, A Price; O Kebble, F Brown - captain, D Rae; R Harley, S Cummings; R Wilson, C Fusaro, M Fagerson.

Replacements: G Turner, A Seiuli, A Pieretto, R Gray, F Lokotui, G Horne, P Horne, R Tagive.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).