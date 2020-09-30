Craig Casey in line to face Scarlets in Munster opener

Craig Casey could be set to start the season as Munster’s number nine with Conor Murray ruled out for this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 season opener at Scarlets.

British & Irish Lions scrum-half Murray suffered a thigh injury in the 2019-20 PRO14 semi-final defeat to Leinster four weeks ago and has only an outside chance of proving his fitness for the visit of Edinburgh to Thomond Park in 10 days, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said yesterday.

That will be of some concern to Ireland boss Andy Farrell with the next two weekends the only remaining chance to assess his selection options for next month’s rescheduled 2020 Six Nations games against Italy and France. Farrell also heard bad news from Ulster yesterday with versatile back Will Addison facing several months on the sidelines having undergone surgery on a back injury.

As always, one player’s setback is an opportunity for another and with Murray absent for the trip to Parc y Scarlets this weekend, van Graan praised the improvements made by Ireland U20 Grand Slam winner Casey since graduating to a senior contract in June 2019 and the pressure he has been putting on the experienced scrum-halves at Munster.

“That’s massive for the squad, one of our big aims is to improve the squad year on year and we don’t want the starting XV to become comfortable,” van Graan said.

“Someone like Craig has really been pushing, he’s pushed Neil (Cronin) and Nick (McCarthy) along as well.

“At the weekend (when Munster A beat Connacht A 40-12), Craig was excellent. He definitely picked up the tempo of the game, he is very good with his communication and demands a lot of his forwards.

“That will certainly be a big battle for the No 9 jersey in the coming years at Munster.” While van Graan said Murray was “progressing well”, he would not offer a return date.

“Hopefully, he might be available for selection next week but don’t want to speculate on that. “We’ve got two games, Scarlets and Edinburgh, and I don’t want to speculate on that. He’s got an outside chance to be available next week against Edinburgh but we won’t push him if it’s not 100% ready to play.”

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who injured an ankle in the first game after the post-lockdown restart on August 22, is in a similar position to Murray, with only an outside chance of facing Edinburgh. With fly-half Joey Carbery (ankle) out indefinitely, Munster may also be without full-back Shane Daly (thigh), who was due to undergo a scan for further assessment.

Centre Dan Goggin (ankle) and Ireland wing Andrew Conway (concussion) could be available after returning to training this week.