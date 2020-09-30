PRO14: Johann van Graan believes Munster will be ‘better equipped’ this season

The dust may still not have settled on Munster’s meek exit from the 2019-20 Guinness PRO14 play-offs but Johann van Graan firmly believes his squad can make a better fist of things in 2020-21.

It usually takes a long, hot summer to digest the shortcomings of the previous campaign but just four weeks after Munster’s unsuitability for silverware was exposed by Leinster in a 13-3 Pro14 semi-final defeat at Aviva Stadium, van Graan will take his squad to west Wales to open their 2020-21 account against Scarlets.

The head coach has been emphasising the importance of securing a home semi-final draw in the competition and thus avoiding perennial Conference A table-toppers Leinster in Dublin, since he presided over the first of three such losses in May 2018, at the end of his first half-season in charge.

That means avoiding the sort of regular-season defeat like the 18-16 home loss by an inexperienced side to Edinburgh in Cork last November. It would prove costly, the Scots ultimately pipping Munster to top spot in Conference B on matches won, namely that one.

“We’d like to believe as a coaching group that we are a lot better equipped because of the time we’ve had together,” van Graan said yesterday.

“We believe that we’ve got a very good crop of youngsters coming through that will not only play in those games but will perform in those games, because there’s a big difference between being selected and actually performing in a big game.

“Somebody like — I don’t want to name-drop certain guys — but someone like John Hodnett will definitely come close to our starting European team. Someone like Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Jack Crowley, and Jake Flannery. We’ve added to the squad with Roman Salanoa, Keynan Knox is a year further along the line. Matt Gallagher is with the team, someone like Liam Coombes performed on the weekend [with a try for Munster A against Connacht A].

“You have got guys who can be really special players but need a bit more time, someone like Thomas Ahern.

We believe that we are improving not only the academy group, but the squad.

"So we’d like to believe from a playing group, that we’re better equipped a year on.”

Munster lost five times in the league last season, to Leinster home and away, Ulster, and the Cheetahs on the road, as well that Musgrave Park loss to Edinburgh and never were they at full-strength, with the majority of the first team away on November Test duty.

At least van Graan will have all his fit and available Ireland internationals ready to travel to Parc y Scarlets this weekend but it is their absences that provide the common thread for last season’s shortcomings.

“The big one for us, which we said as a group, the game that obviously bit us, we ended up with the same amount of points as Edinburgh, 51 each, and they won the pool by the one game more that they won, and that was the game they came fully loaded… and that was between our European double header with Racing and then Saracens.

“We made a lot of changes for that game. We didn’t start the game particularly well. We conceded a try early and then we fought our way back and then I think we lost the game 18-16. So we as a group said that the onus is on the whole group, the 43 senior lads plus the 15 guys in the academy, that it doesn’t matter which team we select. Each result is on the squad.

“We’ve got to be consistent throughout the season, something that we have been over the last three seasons. Since I’ve been here we’ve had a big battle with Glasgow at the top of the league and now with Edinburgh.

“So those games in the Conference, like the first three that we’ve got — Scarlets away, Edinburgh at home [October 10] and Cardiff at home [October 26, both at Thomond Park] — they’re important. There’s always a lot of focus on the interpros which are always very tough over Christmas but the points [against teams] in the pool are very important.”