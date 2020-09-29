Conor Murray remains injury doubt for Ireland's Six Nations bid

Conor Murray has only an outside chance of playing for Munster ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations games next month, Johann van Graan said on Monday as he ruled the scrum-half out of this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 season opener at Scarlets.

The Munster head coach is preparing for the 2020-21 league campaign less than four weeks after seeing his side beaten in the 2019-20 semi-final by Leinster. Murray picked up a thigh injury in that defeat on September 4 and while van Graan said the British & Irish Lion was “progressing well”, he would not speculate on a return date.

Ireland resume their 2020 Six Nations campaign on October 24 at home to Italy with Munster scheduled to play twice before then, this Saturday in Wales and seven days later against Edinburgh at Thomond Park after which the extended autumn Test window begins.

"Conor is progressing well,” van Graan said on Tuesday. “Hopefully, he might be available for selection next week but don't want to speculate on that.

"We've got two games, Scarlets and Edinburgh, and I don't want to speculate on that. He's got an outside chance to be available next week against Edinburgh but we won't push him if it's not 100% ready to play."

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who injured an ankle in the first game after the post-lockdown restart on August 22, is in a similar position to Murray, with an outside chance of facing last season’s Conference B winners Edinburgh.

Asked for an update on fly-half Joey Carbery, who was ruled out indefinitely in August following a further setback to an ankle injury he suffered playing for Ireland 12 months earlier, van Graan said: “Joey will be the same for a number of weeks and months. He's doing very well but no update on the injury.

"It's nice to have Andrew Conway (concussion) back and Dan Goggin (ankle) back. Dave Kilcoyne is progressing well. There's an outside chance that he'll be ready for next weekend.

"So a fair bit of experience and seasoned internationals aren't available but we're going to get that through the season so we're very excited with the players we have available against the Scarlets."

Munster ran out 40-12 victors in their final prep game before the new season, an A game against Connacht at Thomond Park last Saturday when 38 players were used. Full-back Shane Daly was removed from that game with a thigh injury and is due to undergo a scan for further assessment, the province said.

There are further issues at loosehead for Johann van Graan as Liam O’Connor has sustained a calf injury in training and will be managed by the medical department.

Van Graan set his players the target of better consistency in 2020-21 having missed out on a home play-off semi-final on points difference to Edinburgh, to whom they lost at Musgrave Park in a pivotal game last November that cost them the Conference B top spot and consigned Munster to a third successive semi-final at Leinster.

"From a league point of view, all teams are back to zero points so in order to get yourself in the play-off games, you've got to consistently perform week in and week out.

“You've got to put yourself in a position to get into a semi-final, which we've done for the last four seasons and then hopefully improve as the season goes to get a positive result in a semi-final and get into a final. But that's a very long way away.

"There's a few different blocks coming up. We've got two weeks with the whole squad and then a whole host of players will go to the national team but the bulk of our squad will remain behind. Guys come back the Monday before the Champions Cup (in December) and we've got two Champions Cup games, the interpros, two more Champions Cup games, and then there's a (2021) Six Nations with some Pro14 games and then you're into April.

"There's such a long way to go so we'll start with this week."