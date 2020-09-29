Shane Daly suffers thigh injury ahead of Munster's PRO14 opener

Conor Murray's absence continues, with his thigh injury set to rule him out of Saturday's trip to Llanelli
Shane Daly suffers thigh injury ahead of Munster's PRO14 opener

Munster's Shane Daly. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 11:48 AM
Stephen Barry

Shane Daly has picked up a thigh injury ahead of Munster's PRO14 opener at Scarlets on Saturday.

The 23-year-old finished the delayed 2019-20 season in possession of the full-back jersey with Mike Haley out injured, but suffered his own injury in Munster A's 40-12 victory over Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday.

He will undergo a scan before the severity of the injury is known.

Haley made his return from a calf injury in that match, one of 38 players to feature on the day. 

Andrew Conway will also provide a back-three option against the Scarlets after returning to full team training. He had been following the return to play protocols after being removed with a head injury in the PRO14 semi-final loss to Leinster.

Conor Murray's absence, however, continues, with the thigh injury he sustained against Leinster set to rule him out of Saturday's trip to Llanelli. Others listed by the province as continuing their rehab are RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle).

Prop Liam O’Connor sustained a calf injury in training and "will be managed by the medical department".

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Captains Run and Press Conference Rob Kearney joins Western Force on one-year deal
Fiona Hayes 24/8/2019 Rugby Academy Ireland to launch first women’s U20 rugby team
Munster Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference False start for some rugby clubs amid coronavirus concerns

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up