Shane Daly suffers thigh injury ahead of Munster's PRO14 opener

Shane Daly has picked up a thigh injury ahead of Munster's PRO14 opener at Scarlets on Saturday.

The 23-year-old finished the delayed 2019-20 season in possession of the full-back jersey with Mike Haley out injured, but suffered his own injury in Munster A's 40-12 victory over Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday.

He will undergo a scan before the severity of the injury is known.

Haley made his return from a calf injury in that match, one of 38 players to feature on the day.

Andrew Conway will also provide a back-three option against the Scarlets after returning to full team training. He had been following the return to play protocols after being removed with a head injury in the PRO14 semi-final loss to Leinster.

Conor Murray's absence, however, continues, with the thigh injury he sustained against Leinster set to rule him out of Saturday's trip to Llanelli. Others listed by the province as continuing their rehab are RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle).

Prop Liam O’Connor sustained a calf injury in training and "will be managed by the medical department".