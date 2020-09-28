Returns of Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy still on hold

The wait to see Tadhg Furlong on a rugby pitch again will stretch for another few weeks yet.

Leinster have confirmed that the tighthead prop, who hasn't played since rugby's restart last month due to a back injury, picked up a calf problem during preparations for the Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Saracens two weekends ago.

It will now be a “number of weeks” before he is available and that will be a concern for Ireland boss Andy Farrell given the national team's delayed Six Nations game against Italy is just four weeks down the line.

Another key man whose return to the field has been put back again is Dan Leavy whose training load is being managed this week as he continues the long, long road back from that horrendous knee injury suffered 18 months ago.

Others unavailable for Leinster's 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 season opener against Dragons at the RDS this Friday evening are Dan Sheehan (cheekbone), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Dave Kearney (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), and Adam Byrne (hamstring).

Robbie Henshaw will be available, if required.

The Ireland centre has come through the graduated return to play protocols after his removal for a head injury assessment in that European loss to Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.