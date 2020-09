Munster A 40 Connacht A 12

Munster scored six tries in a comprehensive A team workout with Connacht at Thomond Park, with both sides using extended panels involving several first team regulars.

Rory Scannell, Rhys Marshall, Gavin Coombes, James Cronin, Niall Scannell, and Liam Coombes scored the Munster tries. with Ben Healy converting three and JJ Hanrahan two.

Connacht had tries from Jack Carty and Finlay Bealham, with Carty converting once.

More to follow