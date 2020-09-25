Bill Johnston fires Ulster A to victory over Leinster

Leinster ‘A’ 14 Ulster ‘A’ 29

A 14-point haul from Bill Johnston helped Ulster ‘A’ to record a convincing triumph over Leinster ‘A’ in an interprovincial clash at the RDS.

Given both provinces get their PRO14 campaigns up and running next Friday, it was no surprise to see senior squad players mixed in with academy stars on either side.

While the initially anticipated return of long-term injury absentee Dan Leavy didn’t materialise, there was a first run-out in blue for former Munster tighthead Ciaran Parker. During his time with the southern outfit, the Stockport native played alongside Johnston.

The Tipperary man raced under the posts for a breakthrough Ulster try on 15 minutes and supplied the extras himself to put the visitors seven points clear.

Leinster eventually fired back at the end of the half, Ireland international Max Deegan crossing over off an extended attack. Harry Byrne comfortably added the bonuses to leave the sides on level terms at the break.

Less than two minutes after the resumption, Leinster edged in front courtesy of a converted Peter Dooley score. Ulster continued to go about their business, however, as Adam McBurney’s five-pointer off an intricate maul move added fresh life to their challenge.

A spectacular individual effort by Matt Faddes propelled them back into the ascendancy on 65 minutes and after Johnston stretched them further ahead with an outstanding long-range penalty, Craig Gilroy’s breakaway try completed an impressive final-quarter turnaround for the northern province.

Scorers for Leinster ‘A’: M Deegan, P Dooley try each, H Byrne 2 cons.

Scorers for Ulster ‘A’: B Johnston try, pen, 3 cons, A McBurney, M Faddes, C Gilroy try each.

LEINSTER ‘A’: M Silvester; T O’Brien, J O’Brien, C Frawley, C Kelleher; H Byrne, H O’Sullivan; P Dooley, J Tracy, C Parker; J Dunne, C Ryan; J Murphy, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: T Clarkson, N Comerford, C Foley, D Hawkshaw, J McCarthy, J McKee, M Milne, M Moloney, R Molony, S O’Brien, R Osborne, R Ruddock, A Smith, A Soroka, L Turner.

ULSTER ‘A’: E McIlroy; C Gilroy, M Faddes, S Moore, A Sexton; B Johnston, D Shanahan; K McCall, A McBurney, G Milasinovich; D O’Connor, K Treadwell; D McCann, M Rea, G Jones.

Replacements: T Stewart, C Reid, R Kane, A Allison, R Crothers, L Finlay, B Houston, H Hyde, C Rankin, N Doak.

Referee: P Martin (IRFU).