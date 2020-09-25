Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn back from injury as Munster A name side for Connacht clash

An exciting half-back pairing sees Craig Casey join Academy out-half Ben Healy
Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn back from injury as Munster A name side for Connacht clash

Bundee Aki of Connacht is tackled by Jean Kleyn during a PRO14 clash last year. The two provinces' 'A' teams meet in Limerick this weekend. 

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 12:32 PM
Joel Slattery

Jean Kleyn will return to action as Thomond Park sees its first competitive provincial rugby in seven months tomorrow.

The Limerick venue is host to the clash between Munster A and the Connacht Eagles.

After recovering from his recent neck injury Kleyn packs down with Gavin Coombes in the second row as James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan form the front row.

An exciting half-back pairing sees Craig Casey join Academy out-half Ben Healy while behind them Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell form the centre partnership.

Mike Haley makes his first appearance since February as he starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam on either flank.

The side is captained by Jack O’Donoghue, who is in the back row alongside Tadhg Beirne and Jack O’Sullivan

An extended replacements bench includes Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander, and JJ Hanrahan although it is unclear if they will be involved.

Munster A: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Gavin Coombes; Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements from: Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Stephen Archer, Thomas Aherne, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Jack Daly, Peter O’Mahony, Chris Cloete, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander, Nick McCarthy, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher.

