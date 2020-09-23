Thomond Park to host PRO14's first Monday Night Rugby

Thomond Park will host the first Monday night game in the new Guinness PRO14 season as organisers attempt to find a suitable shop window for their wares in a schedule bursting at the seams because of the glut of upcoming international fixtures.

Munster's round three meeting with Cardiff Blues on October 26 th (kick-off 8.15pm) will get the Monday Night Rugby ball rolling and there are plenty more besides — 14 in all — through the first eight weeks of fixtures which were released on Wednesday afternoon.

The league campaign will also feature a greater number of Sunday games as the competition looks to avoid the delayed Six Nations games from earlier this year and the Autumn Nations Cup which, together, will span the period from October through to early December.

It has also been confirmed that the familiar 'derby' rounds will again take place over the festive season with the pick of them being Munster's hosting of Leinster on December 26 th in Limerick. Ulster will travel to Galway on the same day.

"Thanks to the buy-in and support from our teams and broadcasters we believe we have delivered an innovative solution to the challenges posed to us by the international rugby calendar,” said Dominic McKay, chairman of PRO14 Rugby.

“Playing on Monday nights provides the Guinness PRO14 with a unique platform in the rugby market and enables us to make the most of playing through such a busy time for our sport.”

The season kicks off on Friday week with the meeting of Zebre and Cardiff Blues in Parma at 6pm. Champions Leinster face Dragons at the RDS that same evening while Ulster host Benetton. Both of those have 8.15pm starts.

The opening round will wrap up the following day with Scarlets taking on Munster and Connacht welcoming Glasgow Warriors to the Sportsground. All of this is, of course, dependent on the coronavirus and its pervasiveness in the coming months.

The PRO14 name and format remain the same, with two conferences, even with the situation regarding South African involvement so uncertain. As things stand, there will be no teams participating in the league from the Rainbow nation until 2021.

The Southern Kings went into voluntary liquidation last week but discussions are said to be ongoing with the South African Rugby Union as to a replacement outfit and also regarding the possibility of even more franchises joining the Cheetahs under the PRO14 umbrella.