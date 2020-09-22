Jean Kleyn returns to Munster training after neck injury, province announce

Jean Kleyn has returned to training with Munster, the province has announced.

The news comes as they provided an injury update as a number of players who look to get back on the training field.

Kleyn was injured in a Champions Cup game against Racing earlier this year and after a prolonged spell on the sidelines has returned to training.

The province added that Dan Goggin is expected back this week after his recovery from an ankle injury.

Andrew Conway will continue his graduated return to play protocols while Conor Murray is progressing well with his rehab under the supervision of the province's medical team.

RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) are all continuing their rehabs.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Munster A's inter-provincial rugby clash with Connacht has been moved to a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.

The sides meet against after Munster secured a 22-19 win over the same opponents in Galway at the weekend.

The Thomond Park outing will see new signings Matt Gallagher and ex-Leinster prop Roman Salanoa get another chance to get game time in the red jersey.