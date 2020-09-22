Munster referees get European rugby semi-final appointments

Frank Murphy and Andrew Brace has been appointed to officiate Challenge and Champions Cup semi-finals
Referee Frank Murphy (third left) rewards a penalty to Ulster in a PRO14 game earlier thi  year. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. 

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 12:07 PM
Joel Slattery

Two IRFU referees have been given European appointments as the Champions and Challenge Cups reach their respective semi-final stages.

Former Munster and Connacht scrum-half Frank Murphy has been appointed to officiate the Challenge Cup semi-final between Bristol Bears and Bordeaux-Begles.

The 35-year-old, who made his debut with the whistle in the professional game in the Pro 12 in 2016, will take charge in Ashton Gate on Friday night.

The other semi-final takes place on Saturday night and sees Toulon face Leicester Tigers with Scotland's Mike Adamson in charge.

It comes as another IRFU referee Andrew Brace is to take charge of one of the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Welsh-born Brace, who played in the AIL with Old Crescent, will be the man in the middle for the Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse, who beat Ulster last weekend.

Meanwhile, the other Champions Cup semi-final between Leinster-conquerors Saracens and Racing will be overseen by the experienced Welsh whistler Nigel Owens.  

