Garry Ringrose and Leinster wouldn't wallow in self-pity

Garry Ringrose channeled his inner Stevie G following Leinster’s quarter-final defeat, grateful for the chance to “go again” sooner rather than later and erase the memory of this painful Heineken Champions Cup exit.

Liverpool captain Gerrard’s command “we go again” picked up on TV as he addressed his team following a victory over title rivals Manchester City during the 2014 Premiership title run-in has become a piece of sporting folklore. Unfortunately for Gerrard, the Reds would finish second to City and Liverpool had to wait six years for the Premiership title.

Ringrose will not want to wait that long for another shot at a fifth European title and said the 25-17 defeat to Saracens can prove to be pivotal in getting there.

“I think winners are just losers who try again,” Ringrose said. “That’s our job, to go again.”

Both Ringrose, who captained Leinster to their Guinness PRO14 final win over Ulster seven days earlier, and head coach Leo Cullen welcomed the chance to quickly turnaround to the 2020-21 season after their 2019-20 campaign was brought to an abrupt halt. The new season is just two weeks away.

“The sooner we can get back out and going again the better for us as a group," Ringrose said. "I think it’s the same for everyone. Whenever the season is, ... to get back up and running, back in the saddle, is exactly what we want.”

The defeat brought an end to hopes of an unbeaten season after 23 consecutive wins, a situation Cullen called “an anti-climax”. Asked if he would have liked longer for Leinster to regroup before the new season he replied: “No, straight back into it. I'd hate to have to wait a few months for the next game. Obviously we don't have a semi-final next week but the Guinness PRO14 starts the week after so it's on to the next challenge.

“It's tough. It's important that we understand and remember the pain we’re feeling at the moment because it's pretty grim in (the dressing room).”