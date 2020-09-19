Zebo, Ryan through to Champions Cup semi-final with Racing 92

Parisiens will meet Leinster's conquerors, Saracens, in the last four
Zebo, Ryan through to Champions Cup semi-final with Racing 92

Simon ZEBO of Racing92 and Damien PENAUD of Clermont score his try during the Quarter-Final Champions Cup match between Clermont and Racing92 at Stade Marcel Michelin on September 19, 2020 in Clermont-Ferrand, France. (Photo by Romain Biard/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 20:46 PM
Mitch Phillips

Clermont Auvergne 27 Racing 92 36

Leinster may be out but there are two ex-Irish internationals through to the Champions Cup semi-final as ex-Munster aces Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan were part of Racing's 92's victory Saturday in Clermont. 

Louis Dupichot's try in the third minute put the visitors ahead and Teddy Iribaren, having failed with his conversion attempt, then added the first two of six penalties he registered across the match.

After Etienne Falgoux crossed to get Clermont off the mark in the 25th minute, further Iribaren penalties and a converted Francois Trinh-Duc try then put Racing 24-8 up going into the break. The advantage was subsequently extended thanks to two more Iribaren penalties after the interval.

Clermont showed fight as Wesley Fofana and Kotaro Matsushima each produced tries, both converted by Camille Lopez, either side of a Maxime Machenaud penalty for Racing to leave the score at 33-22 in the 72nd minute.

Machenaud then scored another penalty with four minutes to go and Damian Penaud's fine late try for the hosts was only a consolation.

CLERMONT AUVERGNE: Matsushima, Penaud, Naqalevu, Fofana, Pourailly, Lopez, Parra, Falgoux, Fourcade, Slimani, Timani, Vahaamahina, Iturria, Cancoriet, Lee. 

Replacements: Betham for Naqalevu (52), Tiberghien for Fofana (62), Bezy for Parra (52), Ravai for Falgoux (52), Pelissie for Fourcade (45), Ojovan for Timani (64), Lapandry for Cancoriet (46). 

Sin Bin: Slimani (63). 

RACING 92: Zebo, Dupichot, Vakatawa, Klemenczak, Imhoff, Russell, Iribaren, Ben Arous, Chat, Colombe, Le Roux, Bird, Lauret, Sanconnie, Claassen. 

Replacements: Machenaud for Iribaren (58), Baubigny for Ben Arous (58), Ryan for Chat (58), Oz for Colombe (48), Kolingar for Le Roux (58). Not Used: Chouzenoux, Gibert, Trinh-Duc. 

Sin Bin: Bird (22), Oz (66). 

Referee: Romain Poite (France).

More in this section

Jack Crowley and Nick McCarthy celebrate 18/9/2020 Barron brace sees Munster over the line
Maro Itoje celebrates at the full time whistle 19/9/2020 Cullen admits Saracens 'spooked' Leinster with early blitz
Billy Vunipola is tackled by Ryan Baird and Caelan Doris 19/9/2020 Leinster sent crashing out of Europe by Saracens statement of defiance  

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up