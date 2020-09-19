Coronavirus: Private investors a possibility for provinces as Munster struggle

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne says that legacy issues have left Munster and Ulster in “greater difficulty” than the other two provinces since the onset of Covid-19.

Browne was among a party of sporting officials who addressed an Oireachtas committee yesterday and, while he painted a grim picture for the union as a central body, he explained that the situation facing the four professional provinces was even worse.

And, for Munster and Ulster, worst of all.

“Obviously Munster, one of the key difficulties they have is they are carrying a debt in relation to Thomond Park. They have also experienced declining attendances over the last number of years at matches, which has led to issues there. In Ulster they had their own difficulties the season before last which were well documented.

Connacht have managed their resources effectively, he added, while Leinster were able to build up some reserves which have helped to absorb some of the shock in recent months. Not least because of their base in the capital city.

But even Leinster can't escape unscathed. No-one can. The union agreed a combination of pay cuts and deferrals with the players through to December of this year after talks with Rugby Players Ireland but that will only be the start.

"It's been well documented that bigger pay cuts are on the way and there's going to be cutbacks for sure,“ said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. “That's just the financial reality.” Finding someone to share the burden and the blows is one way to go.

Private equity firm CVC recently bought a 28% stake in the PRO14 but the first tranche of money to come from that investment has already been absorbed by the province's losses and so too will the remainder of the payments to come.

CVC has also been in talks with the Six Nations about buying a stake in that tournament and Browne was open to the idea that other sources of private investment might be sourced to plug the finances of the four provinces.

“There seems to be an appetite within that space at the moment for sport and for rugby in particular,” he explained. “So we have to keep looking at those opportunities as they arise.”

Bottom line is that nothing is being ruled out.

That includes the possibility of playing home test matches in Belfast or London if greater crowds could be accommodated elsewhere. He also intimated that the union would be pragmatic about selecting players for Ireland if some were forced to look abroad for clubs.

It's not that he sees either of those scenarios unfolding but the willingness to even consider previously unthinkable paths is indicative of the hole in which sporting bodies find themselves and Browne left no doubt as to the devastation facing rugby right now.

Financial losses have been “catastrophic” with the IRFU currently “burning” through €5m a month.

“The very existence of professional rugby on the island would be under significant threat in 2021,” he said, if crowds did not return soon to stadiums in significant numbers.

“The reality is in March of this year we had a cash surplus. Our cash position was positive €28m. We are projecting by end of June/July, if we do nothing, and continue to have to play behind closed doors, whereby we would be looking to have to borrow to the tune of €11m.

And with a cash burn across the four provinces, you can see pretty quickly where our financial and cash position is going.

The IRFU, GAA and FAI are working on a policy to bring crowds back safely. That would need the implementation of a one-metre social distancing rule to make it financially viable with Browne pointing out that this would allow a crowd of 18,000 in the Aviva Stadium.

That would in turn release the €32.5m currently on hold for the latest issue of premium seats at the stadium and allow the union to sell 6,000 tickets on top which would net roughly €480,000 per game.

“Six thousand tickets isn't going to solve our problem but it goes a hell of a long way to getting things back on the straight and narrow.”