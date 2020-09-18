Champions Cup: Reports of Saracens demise an exaggeration

There are various versions of the famous line from Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, when word reached him in London that his obituary had been printed in an American newspaper. “The report of my death was an exaggeration,” Clemens cabled to his homeland but whatever quote you may be familiar with, it boils down to the bald fact he wasn’t dead.

Saracens have been written off as well as relegated this season following their 40-point deduction for breaches of the English Premiership salary cap regulations. Players of the calibre of George Kruis, Ben Spencer, Will Skelton, and Liam Williams have departed and six others shipped out on loan with Saracens' demise widely reported.

Yet here they are, very much alive and kicking and set to arrive in Dublin not only as European champions but also with an added chip on their shoulders following the five-game suspension for a dangerous high tackle that rules England captain Owen Farrell out of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster.

Whatever about the supposition of a fatality, Leinster are not buying it. Newly-crowned PRO14 champions after a comprehensive victory over Ulster last Saturday, they are preparing for the sort of examination that Mark McCall’s side posed them in last season’s European final and in which, they will need no reminding, came up short.

"I think they're as strong as they ever have been,” Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde said this week.

Those players that have left have left a legacy and they've built an identity for themselves and they're not going to relinquish that.

"So without Owen Farrell, who is a world-class operator undoubtedly, it's going to be tough to fill his shoes but when you lose someone like that who is a bit of a talisman for you, normally the rest of the team and the squad gather round and circle the wagons, if you like, and build up various things that make them stronger.

"And they're going to be a tough unit on Saturday without a doubt. They'll miss Owen but they'll do their best to turn it into their favour as well.”

The 20-10 defeat to Saracens at Newcastle United’s St James Park in May 2019 remains relevant and instructive for Leo Cullen’s coaching staff, as former Wales assistant McBryde explained.

Leinster's James Ryan (left) loses his shirt during the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park, Newcastle.

“It is a warning and a motivation. You want to right the wrongs of the past but it's also a warning that you're up against a quality team, a team that's used to winning away from home. A team used to winning big championships with big-game players who are vastly experienced and very well coached.

"If anything, it's putting us on our guard a little bit more.

"We know that last Saturday we didn't get certain areas right, the lineout in particular, so we're going to have to improve on that performance.

"It's a step up. I wasn't here last year, but you can empathise with what happened. The want, the need to try and put things right.

"It's a great opportunity to have Saracens coming over here to the Aviva. It's a great shame that the supporters are not there to make an occasion and to give it the atmosphere the players deserve to play in. That's unfortunate, but it is what it is.

"So we focus on what we can control and make sure we improve on those areas from last Saturday."

There are reports of a return at hooker for the vastly experienced Sean Cronin as Leinster try to make amends at the lineout but even at maximum efficiency, the Saracens lineout defence led by Maro Itoje will remain a dangerous threat.

"He prides himself on that work, he's very disruptive and that's an area of the game he prides himself on with regards to getting into the minds of the opposition and being that nuisance,” McBryde said of Itoje.

You are going to have to be at your best. He certainly keeps you on your guard.

"You can't ignore the threat he poses in everything he does. He’s just relentless in his ability to spoil any quality possession from the lineout, he’s coming through the back of mauls and putting pressure on scrum-halves.

"He's one of their big players… definitely someone we have to keep as quiet as we can."