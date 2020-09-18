Home truths aplenty for Ulster's James Hume during lockdown

The motto tattooed on James Hume’s right arm goes a small way to explaining how a professional rugby player could offer such an honest appraisal of themselves during this strangest of years.

‘Quaerere Verum’ – ‘To seek the truth’ is the school motto of Royal Belfast Academical Institution, where Hume made his name as one of Ulster’s most exciting young talents, winning three consecutive Schools Cup titles to earn a degree of fame before he ever set foot inside the Ulster Academy.

The 22-year-old has been one of the few shining lights for Ulster since rugby returned. His superb try in Saturday’s PRO14 defeat by Leinster was one of the few highlights for the province on an otherwise depressing night at the Aviva Stadium.

Injuries have interrupted the flow but this is undoubtedly Hume’s most impressive run in the side since his debut against Leinster in September 2018, and he attributes it in part to a mentality shift that occurred during lockdown.

“I don't feel prior to lockdown that I was a mentally tough person,” Hume said.

I found a lot of time to read and do a lot of mental strength stuff. I feel like I'm a lot more invested in making myself better in certain areas.

"I read a couple of books and watched a load of documentaries and it just kind of drove me on, that when I come back from lockdown when there are dark times when you're doing fitness or you're in a tough part of a session, it's for the good and it's definitely going to make you better."

Hume reaches another milestone on Sunday with a first European appearance in Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Toulouse.

It would have come sooner but for injuries, still, it’s pretty much where he expected to be three years in, having sat down with Inst coach Dan Soper - and now Ulster skills’ coach - to create a five-year plan during his final year at school.

Year three was supposed to see him take ownership of Ulster's number 13 jersey and he is currently the man in possession. Luke Marshall will have something to say about that when he returns from injury, although given the hectic schedule of games lined up for the new season, both should get ample time to impress in the outside centre position.

When Ulster's returned to training in June, Soper reminded Hume of what had been agreed back in 2017.

Hume admitted: "That put into my head that I wrote that down in my upper sixth year, and this was the year to do it. It's a case of take no prisoners. Put the head down, put the work in and do everything I can to get that jersey."