Saracens danger-man Sean Maitland: 'Leinster is the only game that means anything to us'

There's no playing this one down. Forget all the usual tosh about it being just another game or sticking to the process. Leinster's PRO14 commitments are over and, in a way, so is Saracens' commitment to their own domestic duties.

Mark McCall's side has played seven Premiership games since rugby's restart. Another await two await their attention before the delayed campaign ends. They have won four and lost three so far but none matter a jot now that the club have been demoted to the Championship.

At best, these league fixtures have been vehicles for their younger faces to get some time on the open road. At worst they have been irritants. This Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster in Dublin is the be all and end all. The only show in either town.

"It's been a weird old season, let's be honest, with curveballs thrown at us the whole year,” said the veteran wing Sean Maitland. “These games we've been playing have been interesting, a weird old situation with no fans and midweek games.

“In the back of the mind, we've always had this Leinster game. It's the only game that really means anything to us but, in saying that, it's been so good for our young lads to get experience. For the older boys like me, we've been building up to this game as the one with real significance."

Sarries will still bring a formidable array of talent to the table. Every line will contain a game breaker but the number of players who have departed is in double figures and spearheaded by George Kruis, Liam Williams and Will Skelton. Alex Lozowski has gone out on loan.

That Owen Farrell then landed a long suspension for a high hit was all too symbolic of their recent fortunes. All told, only nine of the 23 that saw Leinster off on the Tyne are in the frame for a role here. Maitland is one of those who chose to hang around.

“I just turned 32 (on Monday) so I’m not getting any younger. I love it here and would love to have been playing in the Premiership next year. The club have done so much for me. I’ve got two young kids and one on the way. For me to leave it would have been a bit of a logistical nightmare.

“I’m happy here and to stay another couple of years and hopefully get back from the Championship. Next year will be good for my body. Hopefully I’ll get plenty of rest which would be a big positive, to try and come back up to the Prem the year after and try to win something.

“That would be something special in the history books. That excites me, but it would be amazing to beat Leinster given how the season has gone and the adversity we’ve had to put up with. That would be pretty special but we know it’s going to be a big game and it’s going to be tough as well.”

Farrell has been doing what he can despite his suspension, the England captain assuming the role of Jonathan Sexton in training sessions, but it's a poor second best to having your main man on the park when it matters.

Maitland knows Sexton well. The pair have crossed paths during the wing's years at Glasgow Warriors and on five occasions when Ireland have played Scotland. They also toured together with the British and Irish Lions back in 2013.

"They're the form team and they'll be coming into this game full of confidence after winning the PRO14. For us, it's about matching them physically. They're a team that loves winning the gainline, playing the ball through Johnny. It's about stopping their momentum.

"The second thing is stopping their kicking game. Johnny loves to manipulate the backfield so for me on the wing it's about trying to read his body language and the pictures he presents, and just try to shut that down."

It was Maitland's try that turned the tables the last time these clubs met. Leinster led 10-0 in that 2019 final with over half an hour played. Then Farrell kicked a penalty and the Scot ran over for a converted try in first-half injury time.

The commentator described the turnaround and the score as 'all heart and all character from a team that was on the ropes'. Saracens are on the ropes now more than ever as they come to Dublin, eager to come out swinging after a succession of self-inflicted blows.

"We've got nothing to lose,” said Maitland, “and it's going to be special."