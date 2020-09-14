Invincible Leinster look to 'tidy up' on PRO14 performance for Saracens challenge

PRO14 final: Leinster 27 Ulster 5

No champagne, no adoring crowds, no family or friends to share their moment of triumph. There was no chance of Leinster’s players getting carried away with themselves at Aviva Stadium on Saturday night and perhaps that is just as well given the size of the challenge that still awaits.

The newly-minted three-time Guinness PRO14 champions signed off on their unbeaten 17-game league campaign in the most unusual of circumstances at the weekend and for all the sterling work of the competition organisers to get the season back on track after the pandemic-enforced five-month break in the 2019-20 campaign, the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions hampered what should have been a showcase conclusion.

The absence of the usual trimmings, as well as a sell-out crowd for this all-Irish final, made for plenty of regrets that loved ones, colleagues and squad-mates could not be with the matchday squad and coaches on the night they completed a hat-trick of titles but it also helped focus minds on what lies ahead, just five days from now when European champions Saracens arrive in Dublin for this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

As impressive as Leinster were in not only seeing off Ulster having gone 5-0 down after just four minutes but keeping their northern neighbours scoreless for the following 76, head coach Leo Cullen did not need reminding that improvements will be needed if they are to regain the European title they lost to the Londoners in Newcastle 16 months ago.

Jack Conan of Leinster makes a phone call on the pitch wearing his winners medal. Picture:Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

There were enough wrinkles in his team’s performances that a side of the quality of Saracens, for all their self-inflicted off-field problems and the on-field consequences that have followed, will be merrily dissecting this week as they bid to maintain their last shot at silverware before their demotion to the English backwaters.

Owen Farrell will be suspended, nine senior players including George Kruis, Will Skelton, Ben Spencer and Liam Williams have departed and others have left on loan while Saracens fight their way out of their exile in the Championship next season, banished there for breaking Premiership salary-cap regulations.

Yet they will arrive in Ireland as defending champions, with chips on every shoulder and a mission to bow out of Europe still in possession of the trophy they prised from Leinster’s grasp in such impressive style on Tyneside in May 2019.

That was the last time Leinster experienced defeat and 25 victories later, as the head coach saluted his squad’s efforts at retaining the PRO14 title, he recognised much will need to improve from Saturday’s performance if the winning streak is to reach match number 26.

“Definitely,” Cullen agreed. “Saracens on their day, we know the threats that they have, they’ve had some changes but they still have such quality throughout their team, some world-class players in there so we need to make sure we’re peaking week on week basically at the moment.

“It’s week four on the return, we’ve had four very physical games against the Irish teams which puts in a good place for Europe which is obviously a different challenge against an English team that has been playing in a different league, even interpretations of the game, how it is being refereed. So we’ll see how it goes. Pascal Gauzere is the referee, he referees in the Top 14 so it’s games refereed from three different leagues really, so we’ll see what it’s like.

For us now, it’s enjoy the moment, have a nice bit of time in the dressing room with the group that is lucky enough to be here. We’ll put a plan in place on Monday.

Top of the priority list for the former Leicester, Leinster and Ireland lock will be his side’s malfunctioning lineout. It got turned over by Munster in the first game back on August 22 and there was a bigger relapse against Ulster in the final with the throwing of young Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher picked off four times, all in the first half.

“It’s mainly our own undoing, some of those throws,” Cullen said. “Sometimes the lift is a little bit off, it’s not down to any one person.

Leinster players, from left, Rory O'Loughlin, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, holding the PRO14 trophy, and James Tracy, following their victory. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“Saracens’ set-pieces are going to be huge. It didn’t cost us today thankfully, we had a little bit in that first Munster game, better against Ulster (in round 15), better against Munster last week (in the semi-final). We weren’t great in that today.

“I think a lot of that is in our own control. There are little tidy-ups we need to work on. When you get it wrong, it can look quite poor. Thankfully it didn’t cost us… I thought the players put in some good defensive sets but some of them were on the back of us losing at the lineout. Obviously we’d have had to make less tackles if we were able to win at the set-piece.”

LEINSTER: J Larmour; H Keenan, G Ringrose - captain (R O’Loughlin, 68), R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne (J Sexton, 59), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 59); C Healy (E Byrne, 52), R Kelleher (J Tracy, 59), A Porter (M Bent, 63); D Toner, J Ryan (S Fardy, 63); C Doris, J van der Flier (W Connors, 72), J Conan.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns (I Madigan, 54), A Mathewson (J Cooney, 46); E O’Sullivan (J McGrath, 46), R Herring (J Andrew, 22-32 - HIA), T O’Toole (M Moore, 55); A O’Connor, I Henderson - captain (S Carter, 46); M Rea (J Murphy, 55), S Reidy, M Coetzee (N Timoney, 46).

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)