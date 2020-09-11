RTÉ secure live rights to Ireland games in new Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland will host Wales on the opening Friday night of action in one of three games to be played at the Aviva Stadium
Ireland will visit England at Twickenham on Saturday, November 21. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 16:12 PM
Stephen Barry

RTÉ have secured the TV rights for Ireland's matches in the new Autumn Nations Cup which will include games against England and Wales.

The eight-nation tournament replaces the autumn internationals, which RTÉ had held the rights for. It will run from November 13 until a finals weekend on the weekend of December 5/6, with RTÉ covering the games on TV and radio.

Ireland will host Wales on the opening Friday night of action in one of three games to be played at the Aviva Stadium, before visiting England at Twickenham the following Saturday, November 21. 

Andy Farrell's men conclude Group A at home to Georgia before welcoming the Group B team ranked in the same position to Dublin to determine the final rankings.

Channel 4 will also broadcast Ireland's three group games although Amazon Prime hold the UK rights for the rest of the competition.

RTÉ also announced full live coverage of the culmination of Ireland's delayed Women's Six Nations campaign with a home game against Italy and a trip to France to come.

The closing stages of the men's tournament will be televised on Virgin Media.

