Johnny Sexton benched as James Ryan and Iain Henderson return for Leinster-Ulster PRO14 final

There were plenty of surprises in Friday’s team announcements as Leinster and Ulster recalled James Ryan and Iain Henderson respectively after injury and placed other big guns on their benches for Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 final at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has given a first start since the resumption of rugby post-lockdown to Ryan following a medical procedure on a shoulder during the summer as the province bids to complete its 2019-20 PRO14 season unbeaten and claim their third title in a row.

Ryan’s inclusion alongside Devin Toner in the second row means Scott Fardy drops to the bench and is one of four changes to the side which defeated Munster in last weekend’s semi-final.

With a European quarter-final at home to Saracens seven days later on September 19, head coach Cullen may be looking to that fixture by naming his first-choice half-back pairing of Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton among the replacements, instead selecting Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half and Ross Byrne at number 10 in a starting XV to be captained by Garry Ringrose on his 75th Leinster appearance.

Jordan Larmour is named at full-back in an unchanged back-three having completed his return to play protocols following a head knock in the second half of last Friday’s 13-3 semi-final victory while the other change to that starting XV comes at openside flanker where Josh van der Flier is recalled to the number seven jersey at the expense of Will Connors.

While Ryan’s return had been signalled from the start of the week, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland sprang a big surprise when he recalling Henderson for his first game since the restart. The 2017 British & Irish Lions tourist was last month ruled out until at least mid-October following hip surgery. Henderson has also regained the captaincy for Ulster’s first final since 2013.

His inclusion at lock is one of four changes from the side which pipped Edinburgh at the death with a semi-final-winning penalty from replacement fly-half Ian Madigan. Billy Burns remains the starting 10 but half-back partner John Cooney has to settle for a place on the bench as Munster’s former All Black Alby Mathewson is given his first start for Ulster after joining the province during the summer.

There is one change in the back row where Sean Reidy moves into the starting line-up at openside flanker, sending former Leinster man Jordi Murphy to the bench. There is a reshuffle in the back-three with Jacob Stockdale moving from full-back to the left wing for the first time since the restart, forcing semi-final try-scorer Rob Lyttle to switch to the right wing while Michael Lowry is restored at full-back.

The various changes have made for two strong benches. McFarland has gone for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the Ulster bench where Cooney and Madigan provide backline cover and Ireland internationals Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, and Jordi Murphy, as well as Wallaby Sam Carter, offer pack reinforcements.

LEINSTER: J Larmour; H Keenan, G Ringrose - captain, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; D Toner, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Bent, S Fardy, W Connors, L McGrath, J Sexton, R O’Loughlin.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, A Mathewson; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, I Henderson - captain; M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, M Moore, S Carter, J Murphy, J Cooney, I Madigan, N Timoney.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)