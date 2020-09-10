Ireland kick off Autumn at home to Wales

IRELAND will kick off rugby's new Autumn Nations Cup at home to Wales on Friday November 13 before a trip to Twickenham to face England eight days later.

The new tournament, replacing the traditional autumn internation series with southern hemisphere nations, will run from November 13th and December 6th. It's an eight team format involving the Six Nations, Georgia and Fiji.

The format for the Autumn Nations Cup will be two pools of four – Group A will include England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia with Group B comprising of France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji.

Based on the pool rankings coming into the final weekend, each team will face off against the team ranked in their same position in the opposite pool, a format which promises some intriguing and unexpected clashes e.g. 1st place Group A v 1st place Group B, 2nd place Group A v 2nd place Group B. Ireland's final pool game is at home to Georgia on November 29th.

A Six Nations statement added: In the coming weeks, the health and safety of players, associated staff and supporters will continue to be a key focus. Six Nations remains in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course."