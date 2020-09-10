Ireland kick off Autumn at home to Wales

The format for the Autumn Nations Cup will be two pools of four – Group A will include England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia
Ireland kick off Autumn at home to Wales

RBS 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 25/2/2017 Ireland vs France A view of an Ireland Rugby Football Union crest Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 14:16 PM
Tony Leen

IRELAND will kick off rugby's new Autumn Nations Cup at home to Wales on Friday November 13 before a trip to Twickenham to face England eight days later. 

The new tournament, replacing the traditional autumn internation series with southern hemisphere nations, will run from November 13th and December 6th. It's an eight team format involving the Six Nations, Georgia and Fiji.

The format for the Autumn Nations Cup will be two pools of four – Group A will include England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia with Group B comprising of France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji.

Based on the pool rankings coming into the final weekend, each team will face off against the team ranked in their same position in the opposite pool, a format which promises some intriguing and unexpected clashes e.g. 1st place Group A v 1st place Group B, 2nd place Group A v 2nd place Group B. Ireland's final pool game is at home to Georgia on November 29th.

A Six Nations statement added: In the coming weeks, the health and safety of players, associated staff and supporters will continue to be a key focus. Six Nations remains in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course."

More in this section

Edinburgh v Ulster - Guinness PRO14 - Semi-Final - BT Murrayfield Cockerill surprised to pick up PRO14 coach award
Will Connors and Marcell Coetzee 29/8/2020 Chop-tackler Will Connors a vital cog in Leinster machine
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Caelan Doris scoops PRO14's Next-Gen Star of the Season award

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up