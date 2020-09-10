Cockerill surprised to pick up PRO14 coach award

Edinburgh also scoop the Players’ Player of the Season award
Cockerill surprised to pick up PRO14 coach award

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill (centre) speaks to his team on the pitch prior to the beginning of the Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final match at BT Murrayfield, 

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 13:49 PM
Simon Lewis

Edinburgh Rugby boss Richard Cockerill expressed his surprise at being named Guinness PRO14 Coach of the Season on Thursday as the Scottish capital club also saw wing Duhan Van der Merwe named Players’ Player of the Season.

Both recipients of the league’s most prestigious awards earned their accolades from votes of their peers yet their season ended last Saturday at the semi-final stage. This Saturday’s PRO14 final will see Leinster, coached by Leo Cullen, aim to complete an unbeaten campaign in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season and win a hat-trick of consecutive titles.

That said, Cockerill’s impact on Edinburgh since his arrival in 2017 has been impressive. The former Leicester Tigers coach led them to their first PRO14 play-off place in his first season, 17-18, they topped Conference B in 18-19 and repeated the feat this time around by edging out Munster, a feat which saw six of Cockerill’s players, including Van der Merwe, named on Wednesday in the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team for 2019-20.

"I’m a little bit surprised, but I’m happy that it gives everybody recognition at Edinburgh Rugby,” Cockerill said. “We’ve worked hard in the last three years to build what we’re doing and while it’s always nice to be recognised for an individual award, it’s very much a team effort across the club from the coaching staff, medical team, strength and conditioning guys, that have all worked really hard to do what we’re doing.

"We were obviously hugely disappointed not to reach this year’s Guinness PRO14 Final, but we’re determined as ever to bounce back and drive the club forward in 2020-21."

Winger Van der Merwe’s Guinness Players’ Player of the season award was voted for by the captains and vice-captains at each team in the PRO14 and recognised the 25-year-old’s excellent return of seven tries and two assists while topping the Opta stats charts for Defenders Beaten (76), Metres Made (906) and Clean Breaks (31).

His average of 5.6 Defenders Beaten per game is a PRO14 record, besting his own previous mark of 5.3 set in 2017/18 and Van der Merwe also ensures the award stays in the Scottish capital with team-mate Bill Mata earning the accolade last season.

"I feel hugely privileged to win this award. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I could achieve something this big and it’s a brilliant feeling knowing that it was voted by the guys I face in the Guinness PRO14 week in, week out.

"Getting an award like this is massive for me and hopefully highlights that the hard work I’ve put in throughout my career is starting to pay off. I genuinely couldn’t have won this without the help of everyone at Edinburgh Rugby and I can’t wait to push the club further next season."

Leinster did see back-rower Caelan Doris rewarded with the Next-Gen Star of the Season award, announced yesterday along with Max Deegan, Will Connors and Scott Fardy being named on the PRO14 Dream Team.

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan won the Gilbert Golden Boot as top points scorer for 2019-20 while Connacht’s Paul Boyle was named Ronseal Tackle Machine.

GUINNESS PRO14 2020 WINNERS

Guinness Players’ Player of the Season: Duhan van der Merwe, Edinburgh 

Guinness PRO14 Coach of the Season: Richard Cockerill, Edinburgh 

Next-Gen Star of the Season: Caelan Doris, Leinster 

Gilbert Golden Boot: JJ Hanrahan, Munster 

Ronseal Tackle Machine: Paul Boyle, Connacht 

Big Red Cloud Turnover King: Josh MacLeod, Scarlets 

Guinness PRO14 Top Try-scorer: Rhyno Smith, Toyota Cheetahs 

Guinness PRO14 Ironman: Matthew Screech, Dragons

More in this section

A view of an Ireland Rugby Football Union crest 25/2/2017 Ireland kick off Autumn at home to Wales
Will Connors and Marcell Coetzee 29/8/2020 Chop-tackler Will Connors a vital cog in Leinster machine
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Caelan Doris scoops PRO14's Next-Gen Star of the Season award

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up