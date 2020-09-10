Cockerill surprised to pick up PRO14 coach award

Edinburgh Rugby boss Richard Cockerill expressed his surprise at being named Guinness PRO14 Coach of the Season on Thursday as the Scottish capital club also saw wing Duhan Van der Merwe named Players’ Player of the Season.

Both recipients of the league’s most prestigious awards earned their accolades from votes of their peers yet their season ended last Saturday at the semi-final stage. This Saturday’s PRO14 final will see Leinster, coached by Leo Cullen, aim to complete an unbeaten campaign in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season and win a hat-trick of consecutive titles.

That said, Cockerill’s impact on Edinburgh since his arrival in 2017 has been impressive. The former Leicester Tigers coach led them to their first PRO14 play-off place in his first season, 17-18, they topped Conference B in 18-19 and repeated the feat this time around by edging out Munster, a feat which saw six of Cockerill’s players, including Van der Merwe, named on Wednesday in the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team for 2019-20.

"I’m a little bit surprised, but I’m happy that it gives everybody recognition at Edinburgh Rugby,” Cockerill said. “We’ve worked hard in the last three years to build what we’re doing and while it’s always nice to be recognised for an individual award, it’s very much a team effort across the club from the coaching staff, medical team, strength and conditioning guys, that have all worked really hard to do what we’re doing.

"We were obviously hugely disappointed not to reach this year’s Guinness PRO14 Final, but we’re determined as ever to bounce back and drive the club forward in 2020-21."

Winger Van der Merwe’s Guinness Players’ Player of the season award was voted for by the captains and vice-captains at each team in the PRO14 and recognised the 25-year-old’s excellent return of seven tries and two assists while topping the Opta stats charts for Defenders Beaten (76), Metres Made (906) and Clean Breaks (31).

His average of 5.6 Defenders Beaten per game is a PRO14 record, besting his own previous mark of 5.3 set in 2017/18 and Van der Merwe also ensures the award stays in the Scottish capital with team-mate Bill Mata earning the accolade last season.

"I feel hugely privileged to win this award. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I could achieve something this big and it’s a brilliant feeling knowing that it was voted by the guys I face in the Guinness PRO14 week in, week out.

"Getting an award like this is massive for me and hopefully highlights that the hard work I’ve put in throughout my career is starting to pay off. I genuinely couldn’t have won this without the help of everyone at Edinburgh Rugby and I can’t wait to push the club further next season."

Leinster did see back-rower Caelan Doris rewarded with the Next-Gen Star of the Season award, announced yesterday along with Max Deegan, Will Connors and Scott Fardy being named on the PRO14 Dream Team.

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan won the Gilbert Golden Boot as top points scorer for 2019-20 while Connacht’s Paul Boyle was named Ronseal Tackle Machine.

GUINNESS PRO14 2020 WINNERS

Guinness Players’ Player of the Season: Duhan van der Merwe, Edinburgh

Guinness PRO14 Coach of the Season: Richard Cockerill, Edinburgh

Next-Gen Star of the Season: Caelan Doris, Leinster

Gilbert Golden Boot: JJ Hanrahan, Munster

Ronseal Tackle Machine: Paul Boyle, Connacht

Big Red Cloud Turnover King: Josh MacLeod, Scarlets

Guinness PRO14 Top Try-scorer: Rhyno Smith, Toyota Cheetahs

Guinness PRO14 Ironman: Matthew Screech, Dragons