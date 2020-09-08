Pascal Gauzère to take charge of Leinster-Saracens as Champions Cup officials confirmed

Frenchman Pascal Gauzère will take charge of the hotly-anticipated clash between Leinster and Saracens in the quarter-final of the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Leinster ended the group stage as top seeds but must now get past the defending champions on Saturday week at the Aviva Stadium to reach the last four.

England's Wayne Barnes will also take charge of an Irish side as he will be in the middle for Ulster's trip to face Toulouse, the following day.

Elsewhere, Romain Poite will have the whistle for the all-French affair between Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 and Exeter Chiefs vs Northampton Saints which will be refereed by Matthew Carley of England.

The touch-judges and television match officials will be provided by the host nation for all quarter-finals as limits to overseas travel remains in place across Europe.

In the Challenge Cup, Ireland’s Frank Murphy will be in charge of the clash of of Bordeaux-Bègles and Edinburgh Rugby.

List of officials for the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Toulouse v Ulster - Wayne Barnes

Leinster v Saracens - Pascal Gauzère

Clermont Auvergne vs Racing 92 - Roman Poite

Exeter Chiefs vs Northampton Saints - Matthew Carley