McGeechan sees Lions roles for Lancaster and Schmidt

Legendary Lions' head coach Ian McGeechan believes Stuart Lancaster and Joe Schmidt should be on Warren Gatland's coaching ticket for the 2021 tour of South Africa.

McGeechan described Lancaster as an "outstanding" tactician during his four-year stint with Leinster while also heaping praise on the former Ireland boss.

"Stuart Lancaster coming to Leinster is doing what he's best at, what's he's good at, [which is] his coaching and his tactical work - particularly attacking wise," McGeechan told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I just think over the last two or three years, we've seen the real quality that he has as a coach and probably he got tied up in other things which were non-coaching and non-rugby things which took him away from what he was outstandingly good at. The Leinster environment has shown that if you get that right, you can see what comes out of the individual."

Gatland, who will take charge of the Lions for the third consecutive time, has not yet named his coaching staff for next summer's rearranged tour, which is scheduled to take place over five weeks between 3 July and 7 August.

But McGeehan - a two-time Lions head coach believes that former Irish boss Schmidt must also be in consideration for a role alongside Gatland

"I certainly would have a conversation with him because he knows British and Irish rugby," McGeechan said of Schmidt.

"He's been over here for a long time, knows the players and I think Joe would benefit from being part of a Lions coaching group. As coaches, you do learn things.

"Just having the conversations about rugby or about a certain player or how you see things, it's an incredible learning environment to be able to be a part of. I would be very surprised if 'Gats' has not had a conversation with Joe.

Meanwhile, the Bledisloe Cup match between the Wallabies and All Blacks, which was set to be played in Melbourne later this year, has been rescheduled for 2022.

Rugby Australia confirmed the news on Monday, with the 2022 Test against New Zealand adding to an exciting calendar for Victorian rugby fans as the state is set to host a Test in July 2021 as well as the touring British & Irish Lions in 2025.

Rugby Australia Interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said of the decision: “Victorians are sticking together as the state works to slow the spread of coronavirus and it’s not possible to play this match in 2020.” “The decision to swap the All Blacks Test to 2022 is a sensible one and I thank Premier Daniel Andrews and the Victorian Government for their flexibility and support."