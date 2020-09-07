Cullen demanding Leinster improvement ahead of Ulster test

Leo Cullen will continue to seek improvements from his unbeaten Leinster side as they strive for a hat-trick of Guinness PRO14 titles at Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

It has been almost 16 months since the province last tasted the bitterness of defeat when losing their European crown to Saracens in the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final in Newcastle. Leinster rebounded quickly from that St James’ Park loss, beating Munster at the RDS seven days later in last season’s PRO14 semi-final and they have been winning ever since.

Last Friday’s 13-3 win over Munster was their 24th in succession, their 22nd this season, and 16th straight in this elongated PRO14 campaign to put them in the final for the third year in a row with the defending champions set to face Ulster, whose come from behind win over Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday night was secured at the death thanks to a clutch penalty from former Leinster star Ian Madigan.

Leinster emerged victorious from what head coach Cullen called a “brutal” semi but had to be grateful in part for a misfiring Munster side and he believes his side will have to be better again this weekend if they are to claim their league three-peat and go into the following Saturday’s European quarter-final at home to Saracens with their momentum intact.

“If we can make the necessary improvements, sometimes it's just about nailing some of the basics,” Cullen said on Friday night. “A couple of cheap penalties where we can maybe paint better pictures for some of our actions.

“We dropped one or two balls as well, got bundled into touch. Little things in the game. You just need to nail all the basics. The conditions were very hard out there. You would hope we will get better. It's the second game for a lot of players.

“It's not hugely dissimilar for the other teams but we are through and looking to improve. That's the challenge, whether we do or not. That's the preparation piece going into our next performance against whoever that is going to be against.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and try and improve and get better. They are all the soundbites but we actually have to go about the process of actually doing it now. All of our efforts will be focused on that.”

Leinster will be boosted by home advantage at Aviva Stadium with Cullen finally seeing that hard-earned winning streak bear fruit with something tangible.

“All the work that goes into getting the number one seed is important. Going through the season unbeaten doesn't really count for anything bar the fact that it gives you number one seeding.

“If it goes down to whoever has the best seeding to get the home draw and not have to travel etc. We have been in control of that.

“To do that, there has been all the dogging out wins at different stages in the year. We started this campaign in the middle of the World Cup and Benetton away, where we dogged out a win, we had that 3-0 classic away win at Zebre early in the season as well, which the game on Friday was probably like and all those wins that you notch on the road, all the players that are involved in them.

"We have used 53 players and some of them are no longer with us, but we certainly always want to recognise the efforts put in by all of the guys to get to this stage and the number one seeding.

"I know it's slightly different to what Europe is. The final was originally supposed to be in Cardiff but that date has long passed and we're onto the new challenge.

"We are in here in the Aviva, it's four weeks in a row and it becomes a little more familiar I guess, even though it's very off to be here without supporters and that's probably the thing we miss the most, being here with friends and family and the people who are used to cheering us on.

"And a big shout-out to all those people is important as well because that's one of the special things about representing Leinster for a lot of our players because they get to run out in front of their friends and family because it's a fairly home-grown team and that element brings home support, friends and family and all the rest.

"It's something that we definitely miss the most at the moment, and it's important that we recognise that it's important to get those friends and family back as soon as possible.

"But we're all very appreciative that we're back playing rugby in the first place.”