Stockdale, McCloskey and Murphy start for Ulster

Stockdale, McCloskey and Murphy start for Ulster
Friday, September 04, 2020 - 13:56 PM
Orla Bannon

Billy Burns, Louis Ludik and Alan O’Connor are included in the Ulster team for tonight’s PRO14 against first-time PRO14 semi-finalists Edinburgh.

Burns replaces Ian Madigan, who started against his former province Leinster last weekend, while Ludik is on the wing in place of Matt Faddes and in the only change to the pack, Alan O’Connor comes into the second row.

There were concerns over Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Jordi Murphy but all three Ireland internationals start as Ulster attempt to win only their second league semi-final in nine attempts.

Edinburgh rested a number of internationals last weekend when losing to Glasgow last weekend and make eight changes.

WP Nel, Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland are among those returning along with experienced half-back pairing Jaco van der Walt and Nic Groom.

EDINBURGH: B Kinghorn; D Graham, M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Groom; R Sutherland, S McInally, WP Nel; B Toolis, G Gilchrist; M Bradbury, H Watson, V Mata Replacements: M Willemse, P Schoeman, S Berghan, A Davidson, J Ritchie, C Shiel, N Chamberlain, G Taylor 

ULSTER: J Stockdale; L Ludik, J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, S Carter; M Rea, J Murphy, M Coetzee Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, M Moore, K Treadwell, S Reidy, A Mathewson, I Madigan, M Lowry

More in this section

Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Round 14 Munster vs Leinster: The key battles that will determine the PRO14 semi-final
Chris Farrell is tackled by Ed Byrne 22/8/2020 How Leinster must adjust to maintain dominance over Munster
Sene Naoupu 3/9/2020 Sene Naoupu: 'I had to start with walking, building up into a slow jog'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up