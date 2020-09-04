Stockdale, McCloskey and Murphy start for Ulster

Billy Burns, Louis Ludik and Alan O’Connor are included in the Ulster team for tonight’s PRO14 against first-time PRO14 semi-finalists Edinburgh.

Burns replaces Ian Madigan, who started against his former province Leinster last weekend, while Ludik is on the wing in place of Matt Faddes and in the only change to the pack, Alan O’Connor comes into the second row.

There were concerns over Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Jordi Murphy but all three Ireland internationals start as Ulster attempt to win only their second league semi-final in nine attempts.

Edinburgh rested a number of internationals last weekend when losing to Glasgow last weekend and make eight changes.

WP Nel, Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland are among those returning along with experienced half-back pairing Jaco van der Walt and Nic Groom.

EDINBURGH: B Kinghorn; D Graham, M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Groom; R Sutherland, S McInally, WP Nel; B Toolis, G Gilchrist; M Bradbury, H Watson, V Mata Replacements: M Willemse, P Schoeman, S Berghan, A Davidson, J Ritchie, C Shiel, N Chamberlain, G Taylor

ULSTER: J Stockdale; L Ludik, J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, S Carter; M Rea, J Murphy, M Coetzee Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, M Moore, K Treadwell, S Reidy, A Mathewson, I Madigan, M Lowry