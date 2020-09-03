Leo Cullen downplays Leinster's recent dominance over Munter

Leinster boss Leo Cullen insists his side’s back-to-back Guinness PRO14 semi-final wins over Munster will mean nothing when the rivals go toe-to-toe for a third time at the same stage.

Leinster have lost just once in their last eight meetings with their southern neighbours and are bidding for a third straight semi-final victory over Johann van Graan’s men when the provinces clash behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

Head coach Cullen oversaw a 16-15 victory at Dublin’s RDS in May 2018 and when the contest was renewed at the same ground a year later he watched Leinster run out 24-9 winners, his side going on to win the title in both seasons.

Much like Leinster’s unbeaten run of 21 consecutive wins this season, none of that will matter come Friday’s 7:35pm kick-off, Cullen said on the eve of the match after naming a team led by Johnny Sexton with 11 full internationals.

"It meant a lot at the time when we won those games, it doesn't mean anything now,” Cullen said. “Absolutely nothing is what it means and it's important people understand that. It's two different sets of players, a completely different environment, we're playing in an empty Aviva, last time we played Munster was a packed Thomond Park and the time before that was in a packed RDS, I can't remember the time before but they were packed houses anyway.

"The biggest difference is the supporters but the teams are very different as well, so I don't think it's of any real importance, certainly not for us. I don't know what goes through Munster players' minds but it's a new challenge for them as well.

"This is a one-off game, it's a semi-final, you lose and you're out. It's pretty simple, isn't it? So what the most important piece is what you do to get over the line to get into the next round, which is the plan next weekend against Edinburgh or Ulster.”

Cullen has seen Munster restart their season after the Covid-19 lockdown with a spring in their step and a fast-improving attacking shape after an extended period working with new senior coach Stephen Larkham. They ran Leinster close in the first PRO14 game back on August 22 in a game won 27-25 by Cullen’s side and the head coach also said the men in red were posing lots of problems at the breakdown for referees as well as opposing teams, suggesting van Graan’s side tended to “push the boundaries” at ruck time.

“They’re clearly putting a bit more width on the ball with their attack. And (new signing Damian) de Allende will have had plenty of opportunity to bed in obviously compared to this time two weeks ago, leading into that first outing. He’s a quality footballer for sure. Chris Farrell is obviously a big, physical player as well. They’ve some dangerous backs.

“Probably a big thing as well, it’s well-documented with rugby starting in New Zealand and Australia, in terms of the interpretation of the ruck is the big thing, and you can see Munster’s approach I guess to the ruck where you see it early even in the Connacht game when they’ve probably three poachers at the same time, over Tiernan O’Halloran.

“That’s a big issue in the game, for referees, because there’s a bit more onus on the attacking team on inside entries and the extra roll on the ground. It’s pretty hard for a referee to see it all.

“Can he see the tackler insist on releasing, can he see arriving players not supporting their body weight going for poaches? Munster, definitely, you saw them at the weekend, they’ll push the boundaries. Obviously Tadhg Beirne’s yellow card was a good indicator of their approach, where he is off his feet playing the ball and gets a yellow card from the referee. But there were a number of breakdowns in the first half… the challenge of a team playing against them or that type of team is not to get frustrated because Connacht clearly did get frustrated and had two players sent off and had a yellow card as well for a player going off his feet so that’s the big thing, for the players to be able to understand how that’s being refereed on the day, because it’s probably slightly different to the approach compared to before we were put on lockdown I guess. The ruck, as is always the case, is going to have a massive bearing on the outcome of the game.

Leinster will continue to make do without a trio of Ireland forwards with Cullen not risking Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Dan Leavy in Friday’s matchday squad. "They're all close to getting back involved. Just a little bit too soon, whether they come back in next week... again, we're trying to make assessments all the time so you could, in theory, take a bit of a chance with one of them but ultimately they're not quite right just yet. That's part of that dilemma for us, you're trying to weigh up all the factors, but hopefully they're not a million miles away from being involved, which would be good… I'd say probably James is the closest at this stage, from what I saw today."