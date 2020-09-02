Penalty jibe got Rog onside, says de Villiers

Jean de Villiers has revealed how he used Ronan O’Gara’s collision with Fourie de Preez in the second Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions in 2009 as a cheeky way to break the ice with his new Munster team-mate a few months later.

The World Cup-winning Springbok centre joined the Irish province for the 2009-10 season, weeks after playing in the thrilling Test series win over the Lions. The second Test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria was an epic that saw the tourists rebound from defeat in the opening encounter in Durban to take a 16-8 half-time lead. Heading into the final moments, the game was tied at 25-25 when replacement O’Gara went for a high ball with du Preez, made contact with the scrum-half and conceded a penalty which was nailed from 54 metres out by Morne Steyn to seal the series victory.

O’Gara and de Villiers became team-mates soon after and speaking to Rugby World magazine, the former Springbok recalled: “Munster used to split their training sessions during the week between the grounds in Cork and Limerick. You really had to maximise your time and engage with players and coaches when you had the chance.

“I decided to stay late and do a bit of extra training with the kickers. Rog eventually put up a high ball and I seized the moment. I raced in and as I collected it, I looked at him and said, ‘Please don’t take me out in the air, Rog’.

“He immediately cracked a smile and said, ‘You’re a funny guy. You and I are going to get on just fine’.

“That’s one of the great things about rugby; you can battle these players on the field and still be mates off it. I was fortunate in that I got to play with some of those great players at Munster a few months after the Lions series. Eleven years later, and I still count them among my good mates.”

Next summer will see the Lions return to South Africa for the first time since 2009 and like that last tour they will be a facing a World Cup-winning team following their success under Rassie Erasmus in Japan last November.

Speaking about his time as a 109-cap Springbok, de Villiers underlined just how important a Lions series was to the home players.

“In that era, very few players who represented overseas clubs were selected for the national side. So after the 2007 World Cup, most of us made the decision to stay in South Africa with a view to qualifying for that series against the Lions. Winning that series was our next big goal, and we started to prepare for the challenge in the 2008 season.”