Doris: Stander in crosshairs as Leinster aim to get ‘bullets’ right

If CJ Stander’s barnstorming performance when Irish rugby restarted told us anything about the latest attempts to referee the breakdown it is that the poacher is now king.

Stander’s five turnovers for Munster against Leinster on August 22 may not have secured victory for Johann van Graan’s side but as the two teams prepare to meet again in tomorrow night’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final, Caelan Doris admitted he had occupied plenty of thought in the defending champions’ camp as to best negate the red scourge this time around.

“We’ve talked quite a bit around training, being really early with our bullets (the first player in to clear out any jackaling threat), identifying him early and not giving him a sniff,” Doris said. “Being there before the opportunity presents himself.

“He’s obviously a very good ball carrier as well, so two-man tackles on him as well, one low and one high sort of thing is going to be important as well but I think he was most destructive at the breakdown against us last Saturday so that’s going to be a big one.”

Doris offered a little more clarity on having to adjust to the new interpretations of the breakdown laws that were laid out by World Rugby before the sport returned to action.

“The interpretation is slightly different now so the poacher doesn’t have to survive the cleanout, so refs are quicker to blow it once the poacher’s there in a good position on the ball. So in training, both teams have been encouraged to go after the ball if they see only one person in there as a clear-outer, as a bullet, they’re encouraged to go for the ball. So the message is constantly being driven home.”

Doris is an admirer of both Stander and Peter O’Mahony, his appreciation of them enhanced by his experience in Ireland camp during the Six Nations.

“I think they’re both very professional. You see that off the pitch, you see the attention to detail that goes into their preparation.

“Pete in the lineout in particular, obviously he’s prolific in the lineout and a very good defender but that comes from all the preparation, all the scouting he does. So it was interesting to get an insight into that.

“They’re both very hard trainers and I think that’s reflected in how they play the game.”

That Doris went from a first Six Nations camp to roping in his parents for training drills back home in Lacken, Co. Mayo during lockdown within the space of a couple of weeks highlights the turbulence of a year under the heel of Covid-19.

He used the downtime well, though, reflecting on an excellent season to date and resetting his goals. Now there are some immediate objectives and plenty to put right from the first game against Munster tomorrow night.

“Our line-out was obviously a pretty big work-on. We spoke about that quite a bit. Our discipline _ I think we gave away 17 penalties. The breakdown in particular, our two bullets being early and dealing with their threats. Obviously Stander was pretty prolific in that area and it’s going to be the same this weekend. (Tadhg) Beirne as well back in the picture, he’s another big threat. So that’s going to be a key focus now. That and the line-out are two big areas of improvement.”

“Then around the park, just getting into our flow again, it had been six months. We had trained together quite a bit over the last six weeks, so the cohesion is there, but it’s just slightly different when it’s in a match scenario. That will come again.”