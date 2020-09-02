'We are not catastrophising anything' - Kiss says O'Brien injury not serious

London Irish coach Les Kiss said that the latest injury setback suffered by Sean O’Brien is not serious and that he should be back soon from the hamstring problem picked up last month when the Premiership resumed.

The 30-year old recovered from the hip injury which ruled him out of the World Cup to make his debut for London Irish against Sale Sharks last March before Covid-19 brought a halt to the season.

O’Brien was handed the captaincy of the Exiles when the Premiership resumed last month against Bath but he has been out since with a hamstring injury.

London Irish have little to play for in their five remaining Premiership games before the new season kicks off and Kiss said the injury to O’Brien is not serious.

“He just had a small hammy thing and we just want it managed, so it is just a case that we don’t overdo that. Also, it gave us the opportunity to try out some young guys in those positions,” said the former Ireland assistant coach who, along with director of rugby Declan Kidney, is preparing the side to take on Gloucester on Saturday.

“So if he’s near 100% we are just giving him that bit of extra time to make he’s right. We are hopeful there are no real big issues, it’s just a matter of managing the hamstring.

“We are not catastrophising anything in that area, it’s just managing it through there and the medics are keeping an eye on things.” Kiss said that getting the experienced Irish and Lions back-rower on board is a big boost to London Irish and he’s enjoying working with him again.

“We have been through the mill together, done some good things and some bad things. It is great to have someone of his calibre here. He’s frustrated at where we are at the moment.

“He has got such high standards, he’s coming from a place where there has been massive success with Leinster. I think it has been a great learning curve for him as well, to how a team at this level and a whole heap of nationalities, nine or ten nationalities, pulls it all together,” he added.