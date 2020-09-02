Dan McFarland wants to put past pains to bed in Edinburgh

The hurt of last year's PRO14 semi-final defeat by Glasgow is informing a lot of what Ulster are doing in the build-up to Saturday's game at Murrayfield.

In his first season in charge Ulster head coach Dan McFarland took his team to Scotstoun for a league semi-final and they were blown away, losing 50-20, in what was Rory Best's last game for the club.

Ulster have lost both games since rugby's return after lockdown, to Connacht and Leinster, but it is straight knockout stuff now with McFarland hoping they will make a better job of things away to Edinburgh than they did in Glasgow 15 months ago.

“Last year was disappointing,” admits McFarland, a former forwards coach at Glasgow.

“We were knocked over by the first wave and never got back to our feet, or not until it was too late.

“I thought Glasgow were excellent in that game, really good. I remember saying at the time that I didn't know whether us at our best would have won that game at that point.

“The disappointment was that we didn't play as well as we could have done and that soured that experience for me.

I know there's a hunger in the squad this year that we want to give it our best shot this time.

“It's a difficult task. There's only ever been two wins in away semi-finals, both by Scarlets, so I know the difficulty of what's in front of us but we want to put out a better performance.”

At the end of this most unusual of seasons, Ulster want to extract the most out of the opportunity they have manufactured for themselves but could be weakened by injury concerns over Ireland internationals Jordi Murphy (concussion), Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey.

Harsh or not given the season that's in it, Ulster will be judged on their results in the knockout games against Edinburgh, plus possibly a final and the Heineken Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

And although Edinburgh have only lost once at home all season, McFarland believes he has a team capable of winning big games on the road.

“We're not worried about winning away from home. We've won in Bath, at Harlequins and at Scarlets, at Leicester but that doesn't belie the fact it's really difficult to do.

“It's teams like Leinster who do it consistently and for the rest of us mere mortals it's a very difficult task but it's something that we relish. We're up for it, I don't care how difficult it is.” ...