Munster's past semi-final losses irrelevant says Rowntree

Back-to-back Guinness PRO14 semi-final defeats to Leinster are irrelevant as far as Munster are concerned, Graham Rowntree declared as preparations ramped up for Friday’s last-four clash at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster’s bid for three-in-a-row titles will require a third straight semi-final victory over their southern rivals having conquered Johann van Graan’s side 16-15 in May 2018 and 24-9 12 months later, both at the RDS.

Munster, with a recent history of semi-final failures in all competitions, are determined not to succumb a third time to their old foes and forwards coach Rowntree insisted on Tuesday that there will be no psychological baggage accompanying his team on their return to Dublin on Friday evening.

"It's irrelevant, that. it's irrelevant to me. That's certainly my message into the group, it's irrelevant what's happened before,” Rowntree said.

"There's been a lot of change since then, a lot of change into the coaching group. We'll be going into this game on Friday ready and determined.”

The former England and Lions assistant coach is in his first season on van Graan’s coaching ticket having joined last November following a stint with Georgia at the World Cup in Japan and he praised Munster’s no-excuse culture in a week that will see the Reds return to the Aviva just five days after securing their semi-final berth with a 49-12 win over Connacht.

"We've not spoken about the turnaround, we're ready for another game. It's coming on Friday night and we're ready.

"We're peaking at the right time and are ready for knock-out rugby.

"We're in great condition. There's no fresh injuries. They're in good nick, we put in a bank of training this summer, mindful of the programme that we're coming back into.

"So the lads have recovered well and we'll have a run-out this afternoon, off tomorrow and then again on Thursday. But from what I've seen, and the data backs it up, they're in great shape.”

Rowntree said the seven-try rout of 13-man Connacht on the back of an encouraging restart performance in losing 27-25 to Leinster on August 22 had given the Munster coaching staff “heaps of positives”.

“We're playing, we're attacking, we're challenging teams. We're sticking to the plan of how we want to play and obviously we were helped by two red cards, but there were plenty of positives.

Rowntree also made a subtle reference to Leinster’s preference to make wholesale changes from the personnel used to beat Munster and the team which defeated Ulster a week later as they finished 25 points clear at the top of Conference A.

"That (Leinster game) was our first hit-out since we played the Scarlets, we had no warm-up game, obviously, no internal game because we had a challenging 10 days leading into the return of rugby.

"We could have won that game and we're gutted that we lost.

"It's given us momentum. We had a similar team playing at the weekend, so we've got momentum, we've got a settled team - as settled as you can be after two games - but certainly the lads are match ready, they're hardened.

"We were a bit...I wouldn't say anxious, but very mindful coming back into this programme after lockdown about body hardness and contact.

"But what they have shown is they are contact-ready.”