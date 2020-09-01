Strength in depth helps Leinster to avoid drop off in performance

The names tripping off Stuart Lancaster’s tongue as he was running through Leinster’s back-row options for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final with Munster simply highlighted the extraordinary depth of talent at his and Leo Cullen’s disposal on any given weekend.

Multiply the same effect through virtually every department in the Leinster squad and their feat of winning 23 consecutive games since May 2019 should really come as no surprise at all. Throw in the imminent availability of a fit-again Dan Leavy to the back row, lock James Ryan and prop Tadhg Furlong, announced on the day Munster said RG Snyman was heading for knee surgery this week and it helps to underline the extremely challenging nature of the Reds' return trip to Dublin.

It is Leinster’s array of quality talent that allows Lancaster to avoid being disingenuous about an inability to gauge any drop-off in quality of performance between the two quite different XVs that beat Munster and Ulster on successive weekends following the restart of the PRO14 a fortnight ago.

“There’s not many clubs I could say in Europe that would have the level of strength in depth,” Lancaster said. “If you look at the Premiership at the moment, they’ve got this really difficult run of Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday games and there’s a big drop-off sometimes in the selection. You can see when a selection gets made and the director of rugby has to rest his starting team and the number twos come in and there seems to be a drop-off.

“Whereas hopefully we showed at the weekend (beating Ulster) that that drop-off between our first team and the other team is almost negligible.

Credit to the quality of the players and the way in which we rotate selection and also how we involve everyone in training to make sure it’s just not loaded towards this one group of players who get all the reps.

For Leavy, the abrasive back-row powerhouse Ireland have sorely missed since the serious knee injury he suffered in March 2019, that may mean biding his time for a chance to regain his place in the Leinster matchday squad.

He, Ryan, and Furlong were all involved in the pre-Ulster training week but the official update issued yesterday stated they would be monitored through the week before a decision was made on them becoming available for selection.

"Well they trained today, so they're up and running,” Lancaster said of Leavy and Ryan. “But it depends on whether we think they've done the work in the training sessions. Dan Leavy, for example, did a full week last week. Now obviously for him, he's been out longer than James Ryan, 18 months is a long time.

"James Ryan did a full week last week as well and he was obviously in great form prior to lockdown, so he's played a lot more recently "But that's what it will come down to, those decisions, but equally you've got to remember that...take back row, for example, very good players miss out.

"If you went through the back row options whether it's Josh Murphy, Rhys Ruddock, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Will Connors, etc etc etc, Scott Penny, there's a lot of options there for us, so it's a matter of not just picking them because they are available, they've got to earn the right to get in the team as well at the expense of others.” No wonder Leinster appear to embrace the favourites’ tag that other Irish teams have traditionally struggled with.

“I think it’s the internal competition if I’m being honest,” Lancaster said.

I wouldn’t say it’s the favourites thing but if you’ve been through a series of games which you’ve won, the easy thing to do is to think ‘well, we’ll win the next game’, do you know what I mean?

“It’s not conscious complacency but it’s a subconscious mindset that can develop. It’s very, very difficult for that to seep in here because you’ve always got very good players who are always striving to get into the team and the team to be fair is constantly being rotated and freshened up so no one sits there comfortably thinking, ‘I’ve got this in the bag’.

“So I think that’s the real strength of Leinster’s competitiveness at the moment. It’s the quality of players that you’ve got in the camp.

“It’s the quality of training that we put against each other which ultimately drives our mindset to want to continue to win so you trust the work you do in practice and it sets the mindset for the game and I think that’s how we try and build it.

“Rather than think about what we’ve done in the past or what the future might look like, it’s just about nailing Monday and you need to be good on Monday because there’s a load of lads who might not be playing who are determined to prove that they should be.”