Formidable show of strength as Leinster welcome back star names 

Leinster have issued a chilling reminder of the quality of their double-chasing squad, with the announcement that Ireland stars Tadhg Furlong, Dan Leavy and James Ryan could all return from injury to face Munster in this Friday’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final.

The defending champions, unbeaten this season in the league and Europe, have stretched their winning run to 23 games since the 2019-20 restart two weeks ago without the forward trio, beating Munster and Ulster in the final rounds of the shortened PRO14 campaign to top Conference A by 25 points.

With a home semi-final berth secured since February, Leo Cullen’s side had to wait until Sunday to learn their opponents, with Munster confirming their progress as Conference B runners-up after hammering Connacht at Aviva Stadium.

Any confidence the injury-hit southern province may take from their seven-try 49-12 rout will surely have taken a knock with Leinster’s squad update on Monday, however.

The most significant news was that Ireland lock Ryan is on the brink of a return following his recovery from a shoulder injury that required surgery during the Covid-19 lockdown. He was involved in Leinster’s extended squad last week during preparations for the Ulster game and the province said Ryan “will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his involvement against Munster Rugby”.

Ireland back-rower Leavy, out since March 2019 following an horrific knee injury suffered against Ulster, is in a similar position, with a final decision on his participation against Munster to be taken following further assessment during training this week.

Lions tighthead prop Furlong tweaked his back in the training week for the first game against Munster a fortnight ago and his injury will be reviewed ahead of selection with head coach Cullen naming his team on Thursday at noon.

He will also have Rhys Ruddock available after the back-rower successfully came through 25 minutes against Ulster on Saturday night having returned off the bench from a quadriceps injury.

Leinster also reported that veteran back Fergus McFadden has stepped up his rehabilitation from a calf injury by returning to running as he bids to play again before the end of the season. McFadden, 34, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, his 14th with the province.